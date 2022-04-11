According to the summaries of the operative reports of the police, from April 8 to 11 the subdivisions of the police of the Republic of Armenia revealed 132 cases of crime, 4 of which were previously committed.
2 missing, 7 wanted were found. 3 wanted persons volunteered.
4 cases of voluntary surrender of weapons and ammunition were registered.
From the crimes committed before, 1 case of causing bodily injury, theft of personal property, computer crime, traffic accident were revealed.
During the past 3 days, 34 traffic accidents were registered in the republic. 44 people received various degrees of bodily injuries.
