According to the summaries of the operative reports of the police, from March 21 to 22 the subdivisions of the police of the Republic of Armenia revealed 69 cases of crime, 4 of which were previously committed.

7 missing, 1 wanted were found.

9 cases of voluntary surrender of weapons and ammunition were registered.

From the crimes committed before, 2 cases of theft of personal property, 1 case of theft of an apartment were revealed.

During the past 1 day, 6 traffic accidents were registered in the republic. 8 people received various degrees of bodily injuries.