According to the summaries of the operative reports of the police, from May 16 to 17 the subdivisions of the police of the Republic of Armenia revealed 66 cases of crime, 7 of which were previously committed.

1 case of voluntary surrender of weapons and ammunition was registered.

From the crimes committed in the past, 5 cases of theft of personal property were revealed, 1 case of causing bodily injury, 1 case of intentional destruction of property.

During the past 1 day, 14 traffic accidents were registered in the republic. 3 people were killed and 14 were injured.