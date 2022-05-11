According to the summaries of the operative reports of the police, from May 10 to 11 the subdivisions of the police of the Republic of Armenia revealed 64 cases of crime, 2 of which were previously committed.

7 wanted persons were found, 2 volunteered.

1 case of voluntary surrender of weapons and ammunition was registered.

One case of theft of personal property and 1 case of hooliganism were revealed from the crimes committed before.

During the past 1 day, 10 traffic accidents were registered in the republic. 11 people received various degrees of bodily injuries.