According to the summaries of the operative reports of the police, from May 17 to 18 the subdivisions of the police of the Republic of Armenia revealed 94 cases of crime, 1 of which was committed before.

1 missing person, 2 wanted persons were found, 3 wanted persons volunteered.

One case of voluntary surrender of weapons and ammunition was registered.

One case of theft of personal property was revealed from the crimes committed before.

During the past 1 day, 7 traffic accidents were registered in the republic. 8 people received various degrees of bodily injuries.