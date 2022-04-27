According to the summaries of the operative reports of the police, from April 26 to 27 the subdivisions of the police of the Republic of Armenia revealed 71 cases of crime, 2 of which were previously committed.

4 wanted persons were found, 2 volunteered.

4 cases of voluntary surrender of weapons and ammunition were registered.

One case of theft of personal property and one case of theft of a house were revealed from the crimes committed before.

During the past 1 day, 13 traffic accidents were registered in the republic. One person was killed and 12 were injured.