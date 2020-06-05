Police union boycotts Philadelphia coffee shop that apologized for offering cops free lunch

“To turn around and offer something, not that we needed it. But, it was a nice thing. A bottle of water would have been nice,” McNesby said.

McNesby tweeted that the Philadelphia police will boycott Di Bruno Bros., a popular eatery and coffee shop.

McNesby’s move comes after Di Bruno issued an apology amid a public backlash, claiming they made a “hasty decision” to give lunch to cops.

“By now, you may be alert to a situation the 2009 Monday at our Chestnut Street location involving the offer of complimentary lunch to Philadelphia Police Officers. The decision was made in haste after a nights destruction and looting. It was insensitive and we sincerely apologize. The sign was removed, and the policy is revoked,” Di Bruno Bros. said in a statement.

McNesby said that while they are boycotting Di Bruno Bros., they will call for others to complete the same following the night time “thuggery” in the town ends.

“We’re going to turn up the heat after all of this is done,” McNesby said.

“We’ll turn up the boycott once this is over. We’ll ensure the people that weren’t attending to during this time. We’ll know precisely why we’re boycotting it and we don’t want cops there. [Police officers] won’t go. I can guarantee you that.”

McNesby said that there are a great number of businesses helping police while they address violence and looting in the city.