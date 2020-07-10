Police unearth human remains thought to be those of missing nurse, 65, in woods

Human remains discovered by police are believed to be those of a missing nurse whose daughter has now been charged together with her homicide.

Officers had been looking for Judy Fox, 65, after there was no signal of her following a fireplace at her Georgian property in Apley Park, Shifnal, Shrops, on June 14.

Her daughter Lucy Fox, 38, was charged with homicide and arson with intent to endanger life although her mom’s physique had not been discovered.

But in the present day (Fri) West Mercia Police revealed human remains had been found in the seek for the missing mum.

The pressure mentioned the remains had been discovered close to The Lloyds, a bit of historic woodland shut to the River Severn and the historic Ironbridge Gorge.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy mentioned: ‘Today we’ve been finishing up searches close to The Lloyds at Coalport as half of our investigation to discover Judy Fox after considerations had been raised for her welfare on Sunday 14 June.

‘As half of these searches we’ve discovered human remains.

‘Formal identification has not but been carried out however we’re conserving Judy’s household knowledgeable of this growth and proceed to help them at what should be a very terrible time.

‘Officers stay in the realm and The Lloyds is closed between the junction for Legges Way and The Free Bridge.’

Lucy Fox, of Bridgnorth, Shrops., was remanded in custody at a earlier listening to and can subsequent seem at Stafford Crown Court in November.

Emergency companies had been referred to as to the blaze on the place there have been no reported accidents.

But enquries led to concern for the welfare of Mrs Fox, who labored as a workers nurse for native newspapers the Express & Star and Shropshire Star, based mostly in Wolverhampton.

Former colleagues tribute to her, with Louise Sims, head of human assets at MNA Media, including: ‘She was very caring.

‘She at all times noticed the humorous aspect of issues.

The police cordon at Judy Fox’s house in Haughton Drive, Shifnal

‘She had to take care of some tough conditions being an organization nurse however she at all times noticed the humorous aspect, she was a terrific character.

‘She at all times had time to discuss and was at all times sympathetic and caring.’

The newspapers’ deputy editor Mark Drew mentioned: ‘Judy was at all times a relaxing presence across the workplace.

‘She had an infectious smile and had time for everybody. She was one of those folks everybody immediately warmed to.’

In a press release launched on the time of her disappearance her household mentioned: ‘Judy was an exquisite mom and a faithful grandmother.

‘Our hearts are breaking with disappointment and the household would kindly request privateness right now.’

Residents residing on the road, the place home costs common £280,000, reacted with shock to the tragedy on the time.

One native, who didn’t need to be named, mentioned: ‘We had been instructed she was missing and assumed useless however we did not have any concept he daughter was suspected.

‘She was a stunning woman, all people is simply shocked by what’s occurred. It’s not that kind of space.’

Another resident added: ‘We noticed all of the emergency companies however had no concept what was occurring. It’s actually unhappy and there is been an eerie environment each since.

‘Police have been questioning all people in depth about what they know, however I did not know her that nicely.’

