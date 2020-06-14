Police swoop on illegal rave in Manchester that ‘looked like a nightclub at kicking out time’

A lockdown-breaching illegal rave, which is believed to have attracted thousands of people, was yesterday evening shut down by police after unconfirmed reports of a stabbing.

Officers yesterday evening swooped in on the illegal event. which occurred in a field in the Carrington area of Greater Manchester.

It is claimed 1000s of people attended the event, while up to 50 emergency service vehicles are said to have arrived included in the police effort to break it up.

One witness said it looked like ‘a nightclub at kicking out time’.

There were also unconfirmed reports of a stabbing. Greater Manchester Police have now been contacted for a comment.

According to reports in local newspaper, the Manchester Evening News, a large number of Greater Manchester Police vehicles were called to Mile Road in Flixton at around 9.30pm yesterday.

The paper reports that the rave took place near to a water treatment centre in front of a paper mill.

Such gatherings are illegal under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act, that was introduced in 1997.

Large gatherings are also prone to breach strict social distancing guidelines, introduced in March as part of the government’s coronavirus lockdown, in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Though small outdoor gatherings in gardens have already been given the green light, people are still required to maintain social distancing, and remain at a two metre distance, with those maybe not in their household.