Police suspect foul play involved in the disappearance of campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay

The mysterious disappearance of a married man and his female friend on a secret camping trip has brought a dark twist with police revealing the pair were likely victims of ‘foul play’.

Russell Hill, 74, and Carol Clay, 73, went missing after going on a secret camping trip on March 19 in the Wonnangatta Valley in Victoria’s East Gippsland region.

Their disappearance has baffled local authorities who found their campsite burned out two days later.

Now investigators are looking in to the possibility a ‘third-party’ was involved.

Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper, from the missing persons squad, said the mysterious circumstances suggested Mr Hill and Ms Clay were the victims of foul play, the Herald Sun reported.

Police are now probing what happened in the 18 hours between Mr Hill creating a chilling last radio call and their campsite being discovered abandoned the following day.

Carol Clay, 73, (pictured, left) was once the President of the Country Women’s Association of Victoria, and went missing with experienced bushman Russell Hill (right)

The pair went missing in the Wonnangatta Valley, more than 200km north east of Melbourne

Mr Hill’s white Toyota Landcruiser was found with minor fire damage at their burnt campsite near Dry River Creek Track in the valley on March 21

It was earlier in the day established that Mr Hill had left his Drouin home on March 19 for a camping trip along the Dargo River in Victoria’s northeast and planned to leave the region on March 26.

Ms Clay, meanwhile, had told friends she was going away for a couple days and expected to be home by March 28 or 29.

Mr Hill’s white Toyota Landcruiser was found with minor fire damage at their burnt campsite near Dry River Creek Track in the valley on March 21, but an examination of the scene by arson chemists was inconclusive.

A drone owned by Mr Hill can also be missing.

Experienced search and rescue officers believe the couple aren’t located in a location which was the subject of a large-scale search.

Mr Hill, a seasoned camper, wasn’t recognized to wander too much from where he setup his campsite.

Mr Hill’s wife Robyn, 71, said her husband (pictured, left) had been friendly with Carol Clay (right) for decades but had no idea they certainly were travelling together

Ms Clay’s belongings were found in the locked Toyota, which was partially burnt, and her car was later found at her Pakenham home.

Detectives believe the possibility that the pair staged their disappearance is slim, while they would have needed a third car.

Mr Hill’s wife of 50 years, Robyn, previously admitted she had no idea her husband choose to go camping with another woman.

She said her husband had been friendly with Ms Clay for many years but was unaware they certainly were travelling together.

Investigators haven’t eliminated a theory that the pair vanished intentionally, with three possible sightings two hours’ drive away at Black Snake Creek and Eaglevale River since their disappearance 90 days ago.

Detectives haven’t been able to verify the sightings, but locals sighted seeing a few of similar age.

The apparent sightings came two days after Mr Hill last made radio contact with a buddy on March 20 from the remote station in the Victorian Alps.

During the call, he said he was having radio transmission problems.

Police believe something happened to the friends overnight or the morning after the call, narrowing down the time frame they vanished from the campsite to 18 hours.

Two days later, a lady was seen at Black Snake Creek waiting to utilize a long-drop toilet, police said.

An older couple were also seen driving from Black Snake Creek hut, with the woman described as wearing lipstick and ‘looked out out of place’.