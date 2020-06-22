Police intercepted the Reading terror suspect on the street just hours before he allegedly went on the rampage, the Daily Mail can reveal.

A specialist mental health team was asked to search for Khairi Saadallah after officials did not find him during a routine always check at his home last Friday.

Later that evening, just before midnight, he was found on a street in Reading, sources disclosed.

Saadallah is believed to have then been taken home to his council flat in the south of the town – and just hours later is purported to have stabbed three men to death as they sat in a local park, Forbury Gardens.

Several police and psychiatric nurses, known as a ‘street triage’ team run jointly by Thames Valley Police and the NHS, encountered the 25-year-old Libyan after an alert grew up as part of his psychiatric care, sources said.

It came as a former Labour justice minister unveiled in the Commons that Saadallah was released from prison just 16 days before being arrested within the terror attack.

Maria Eagle said: ‘The person who has been arrested suspected of those offences has been reported as being of interest to the security services as a potential terrorist sympathiser and premiered well before the end of his sentence from a prison – a mere 16 days before this murderous rampage took place.’

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was struggling to comment given the police investigation, but it will raise further concerns that the authorities missed opportunities to prevent Saturday’s knife attacks.

In other developments:

The remaining victims were named as David Wails, 49, a senior scientist at a global chemicals company, and Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, a pharmaceutical worker originally from the US, who died alongside history teacher James Furlong, 36;

Police refused to eliminate the possibility it could have been a homophobic attack;

The Home Secretary outlined plans to increase deportation of foreign criminals, after No 10 vowed that ‘lessons will be learned’ from the attack;

The country’s former top counter-terror police, Sir Mark Rowley, warned that police and security services faced a ‘wicked problem’ deciding which of the 40,000 known threats could launch a terror attack;

Tory MP Chris Loder praised his parliamentary assistant, named only as James, who carried out CPR on a victim of the attack, using his shirt to stem bleeding;

Police were granted more time to question Saadallah, who was arrested on Saturday.

Police forensics officers at work near Forbury Gardens, in Reading town centre, the scene of a multiple stabbing attack which took place at around 7pm on Saturday, leaving three people dead and still another three seriously injured

Flowers are placed at the entrance to the Holt School, Wokingham, Berskhire, in memory of teacher James Furlong, a victim of the terrorist attack in Forbury Gardens, Reading, on Saturday in which three people died

Official documents seen by the Mail show Saadallah – who the Mail reported yesterday was on the radar of security service MI5 this past year – was under the care of psychiatric specialists.

One said: ‘He has various mental health issues and a history of debt and homelessness, as well as alcohol and substance misuse, and is aggressive and unpredictable.

‘A psychiatric report dated May 21, 2019, from Dr Hasanen Al Taiar, a consultant forensic psychiatrist, figured he showed features of post-traumatic stress disorder and of emotionally unstable personality disorder.’ In one encounter with the authorities in November 2018, officers found Saadallah on a bridge where he threatened to throw himself off, the official documents show.

On a later date he was taken in to police custody after being found ‘very drunk’. On that occasion he was presented with a bit of paper in the custody suite to spell out his rights, which that he used as lavatory paper.

The Home Office is also prone to face renewed scrutiny over its handling of Saadallah’s asylum application. He was granted five years’ leave to remain in this country on humanitarian grounds in 2018.

Critics called on the Home Office and the Ministry of Justice to reveal just how Saadallah’s case was handled – and whether tougher enforcement might have helped save yourself three lives.

If any individual – including you aren’t leave to keep in this country – commits a crime that is punished with 12 months or more in prison, they truly are liable for automatic deportation. Exceptions apply, including a array of claims under human rights laws including the ‘right to private and family life’.

Khairi Saadallah, 25, has been accused of performing the knife rampage in Reading on Saturday that left three people dead. He is pictured here smoking a cannabis joint

One onlooker, Lawrence Wort (in blue), said that he saw the person stab three men ‘in the neck and underneath the arms’ before turning around and running towards him. He and his group fled and the attacker then tried to stab another group sitting down. Two of the three victims, Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, and James Furlong, 36, will also be pictured above (in green)

Colleagues and pupils of victim James Furlong indulge in a silence at his school, the Holt School, in Wokingham today

Witnesses said the suspect, Libyan-born Khairi Saadallah, first targeted a group of men who were sitting together and drinking in the early evening sunshine at Forbury Gardens in Reading on Saturday evening

Police forensics officers carry out a search near Forbury Gardens in Reading town centre this afternoon

Conservative MP Lee Anderson said in the Commons yesterday: ‘There is something wrong if an individual has come into this country illegally and been granted asylum and then continues to be a risk of security.’

One criminal justice source said last night: ‘There are some pretty serious questions for the Home Office and the Ministry of Justice here. We desperately need clarity by what happened in cases like this.’

Dr Alan Mendoza, of the Henry Jackson Society anti-extremism think-tank, said: ‘Like so many other tragic cases, this man seems to have had countless contacts with the authorities. It’s all very well saying that lessons will be learned, but swift action has to be taken to make sure that similar examples lead to immediate intervention.’

The mother of Manchester Arena bombing victim Martyn Hett yesterday condemned the Prime Minister’s response to the Reading incident as ‘offensive’ and ‘patronising’.

Figen Murray tweeted: ‘Please, Boris Johnson, do not say that ‘lessons need to be learnt’. Having lost a loved one in a terror attack, I find it offensive/patronising.’

Last night a Ministry of Justice spokesman declined to comment at length on the triage team’s interaction with the suspect or on Miss Eagle’s remarks in the Commons.

‘With serious offenders, extremely restrictive conditions come in place and that was the exact same in this case,’ he said.

Thames Valley Police said: ‘Everything was done by the book.’

The daughter or son soldier who embraced life in Britain… and even became a Christian

To his family in Libya, Khairi Saadallah had embraced British life.

He made friends and transformed into Christianity so he could marry a British woman who was ‘very religious’.

But his family claims his plans were scuppered by his ‘psychological problems’.

His older brother Mohamed Saadallah said fighting against former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi as a 15-year-old daughter or son soldier left his brother traumatised.

He said: ‘Khairi conducted Gaddafi in 2011 in Benghazi – when that he was just 15 yrs . old – and after the war was over he went along to the UK, aged 16.

‘He just isn’t a violent person. The reason that he went to great britain was he was upset with how a Libyan revolution turned out, since it turned into a civil war. He did have some psychological problems, mainly as a result of his experiences in 2011.’

His sister Eiman added: ‘He suffered psychological upheaval because of the conflict in Libya in 2011.

‘In Tripoli there have been a large amount of Gaddafi supporters who remained in positions of power after the war which was a thing that stuck with Khairi – he felt that all his mates had died for nothing. He became enthusiastic about that to the extent he did not want to remain in the country.’

Khairi Saadallah, 25, has been arrested for the knife rampage in Reading that left three dead and another three injured

But a family source told the Mail that the Saadallahs had enjoyed close ties with the Gaddafi family before the regime collapse in 2011.

The wealthy family, who lived in a whitewashed gated home overlooking the sea in the Andalus district of Tripoli, were said to have now been friendly with the despot’s playboy son, Saif.

The source said: ‘They lived in a lovely three-storey home near his [Gaddafi’s] and would socialise with Saif sometimes.

‘When we flew back to Tripoli we would be studied straight through the airport without having to queue.

‘Khairi’s father, Jamal, had various business interests and was involved in government circles. The family would tell individuals who he made his profit antiques, but I have no idea if which was the whole truth.

‘All I know is that he would fly off to Switzerland quite regularly.’

The source added that the terror suspect’s mother, Rockaya, would be distraught at her son’s arrest.

‘Rockaya is very God-fearing. It is difficult to assume somebody she gave birth to being capable of this kind of atrocity,’ the source said.

A relative of Khairi Saadallah (pictured), 25, says the terror suspect found its way to the UK as a tourist in 2012 before claiming asylum because he was at risk from Islamic extremists due to him not leading a ‘strict religious life’ in Libya

The mother-of-eight and her husband are thought to have become upset when Saadallah converted to Christianity about three years back. He is said to have sent them a video of himself converting in a church in England and told them it absolutely was so that he could marry a British woman.

Eiman said: ‘That’s what caused tension between him and his family in Libya – they did not approve of him converting to Christianity to marry a British girl, so there were issues.’

She said that her brother had no links to terrorism and there was no chance he might have carried out Saturday’s attack.

She said: ‘He would go to church together with his friends sometimes, that he drinks alcohol, he likes to visit barbecues, and he was planning to carry on a beach holiday soon.

‘He doesn’t even watch the slaughter of sheep at Eid because he gets so repulsed by violence, so how can they declare that he did this? We see no reason, unless provoked, he would attack the number of people they are saying he attacked. We cannot believe it to be true.’

Mohamed added: ‘I don’t think what they are saying about him in the news – anything he’d have done could have been in self-defence.’

Saadallah’s friends in britain also spoke of his troubles.

The 25-year-old lived in Bury and Manchester before settling in Reading where his older brother Aiman had married a British woman. A source who knew and tried to greatly help Saadallah said: ‘I can tell you free of charge he’s perhaps not some kind of terrorist sympathiser.

‘He was a very troubled son. It’s a mental health thing. There’s no history of extremism that we know of from when we knew him.’

A friend from Bury said Saadallah often had parties that have been broken up by police.

‘I think he was lonely. After coming from Libya he wished to get to know people, so he’d send messages on Facebook inviting everyone round.

‘There could easily be 50 or 60 people there with loud music. He just wanted to be liked.

‘He did smoke cannabis a lot, though, when he was just chilling out. He said he’d been involved in the fighting in Libya and he’d had to leave because there was a risk of him being killed.

‘He seemed pleased with his time fighting – he would flaunt pictures of himself posing with guns.’

Neighbours of the privately rented terraced house in Bury where Saadallah hosted parties confirmed police had been called at least once.

They said residents of your home – still used by asylum seekers – were supervised by Serco, the contractor which supports would-be refugees in the community with respect to the Home Office. A Serco spokesman declined to comment.