Police should act tough against those failing to comply with their legitimate demands  – PM’s spokesperson – Panorama

The spokesperson of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Mane Gevorgyan has commented on the social media footage which exhibits law enforcement officials utilizing power against a person for not sporting a face masks.

In a publish on Facebook, Gevorgyan stated the tempo of coronavirus development in Armenia stays regarding, and the Police should be constant in implementing the security guidelines.

“Those citizens, who fail to follow the safety rules, endanger not only their but also others’ life and health. In these cases, the Police is obliged to urge them to comply with the safety rules and use proportionate force in case of explicit neglect. The PM has already asked the Police to act tough against those who openly ignore the law enforcement demands,” Gevorgyan wrote.

The Spokesperson additionally requested the general public to comply with the prescribed security guidelines and the police calls for to forestall detrimental eventualities.