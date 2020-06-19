Police shot a man after a high-speed chase. It’s Georgia’s 50th police shooting investigated by GBI this year

That 50-mark is a slight increase on how many officer-involved shootings that the GBI investigated at this point days gone by two years. At this time last year, the GBI had been requested to investigate 36 officer-involved shootings, and at this amount of time in 2018 the GBI have been requested to research 45 officer-involved shootings, based on GBI public affairs director Nelly Miles.

In most of 2019, GBI was asked to investigate 84 officer-involved shootings, and in most of 2018 GBI was asked to research 94 officer-involved shootings, GBI said.

The GBI’s role is always to provide an independent investigation of the case, which is then turned up to local prosecutors. The numbers include fatal shootings, nonlethal shootings and incidents where an officer discharged their weapon in someone’s direction, Miles said.

Law enforcement agencies in Georgia aren’t required to ask the GBI to investigate police shootings, and so the totals are a slight undercount. Miles said that a “large majority” of police force agencies in the state achieve this, but some departments still usually do not.

High-speed chase leads to shooting

The incident began at about 9 p.m. Monday when a motorcyclist, later identified as Echols, led police on a high-speed pursuit exceeding 100 mph on Highway 34 in Newnan, according to the GBI. The motorcyclist was referred to as a black man with blond dreadlocks wearing a T-shirt, the GBI says.

Another motorist reported that a driver in a motorcycle had turned into the Greison Trail area, and shortly after, officers with Newnan Police Department and Coweta County Sheriff’s Office found a black motorcycle abandoned behind a restaurant, the GBI states.

Officers searched the location and found Echols, who matched the driver’s description, inside a Bail Bonds 24-7, also it appeared he’d forcibly entered the location, GBI states.

Officers began giving him verbal commands, and a Newnan police officer alerted the others that Echols had a gun, based on GBI. The officer then fired his handgun at Echols, striking him once in the leg, GBI states.

“At the time of the incident, Echols was in possession of a handgun and was reportedly reaching for it when he was shot,” GBI says.

He was transported by EMS to Atlanta Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, and no officers were injured, GBI said.