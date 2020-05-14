Police sergeant who was fired after he cowered behind car during Parkland shooting to be reinstated

A Florida officer, who was fired after ‘failing to coordinate a direct response’ to the Parkland shooting in 2018 and as an alternative cowered behind a car, will be reinstated.

Sgt Brian Miller was terminated from the Broward Sheriff’s Office in June 2019 after being suspended for a number of months.

During the investigation, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission discovered that the Broward Sheriff’s Office displayed deficiencies in every thing from coaching and command to particular person efficiency in its response to the bloodbath that noticed Nikolas Cruz shoot lifeless 14 college students and three college members on February 14, 2018.

‘Miller failed to coordinate or direct deputies’ actions and didn’t direct or coordinate a direct response into the varsity,’ a report from the fee stated.

‘Sergeant Miller’s actions have been ineffective and he didn’t correctly supervise the scene,’ the report added.

Miller arrived on the faculty during the shooting however video exhibits he stayed outdoors the parking zone till lengthy after the bloodbath ended, whilst different legislation enforcement officers entered the constructing.

He took a place behind his patrol car and by no means made a radio name as pictures continued to ring out within the faculty.

Miller stood by as officers from neighboring Coral Springs and extra BSO deputies ran previous him into the constructing.

On Wednesday it was revealed that regardless of his actions that day, he will be getting his job again. Miller will be reinstated with full again pay and seniority.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, an arbitrator dominated that Miller’s due course of rights have been violated when he was fired and dismissed the case towards him.

Several different officers on the scene of the shooting that day have both been terminated or resigned. One officer has even been charged.

Cruz (pictured), 21, is charged with 17 counts of first-degree homicide. Prosecutors are in search of the demise penalty

Scot Peterson was charged final yr with failing to shield the victims who have been killed by Cruz.

Peterson, 56, was arrested on 11 prices together with little one neglect, culpable negligence and perjury. If convicted, he faces a possible jail sentence of practically 100 years. Peterson was outdoors the constructing when Cruz opened fireplace.

He finally took up his place, gun drawn, however didn’t go inside

For 45 minutes whereas police looked for Cruz and after unarmed adults had been killed making an attempt to shield college students inside, Peterson hid in a constructing 75 ft from the place the bloodbath had occurred.

Prosecutors say that during that point, seven youngsters have been killed.

BSO Capt Jan Jordan additionally resigned final yr. Jordan oversaw town of Parkland on February 14, 2018.

Law enforcement officers instructed investigators Jordan appeared to be in a trancelike state and overwhelmed as she tried to direct the preliminary response to the assault.

Cruz, 21, is charged with 17 counts of first-degree homicide. Prosecutors are in search of the demise penalty.

His trial was supposed to happen earlier this yr, however it has been pushed again to the summer season.