Police Seeking Man Who Snatched Fliers Honoring George Floyd

Cops in Maryland are on the hunt for a person some are calling a male ‘Karen’ — video exhibits him swiping indicators from a child attempting to honor George Floyd.

Here’s the deal … the Maryland-National Capital Park Police are looking for a man they are saying was concerned in an assault Monday morning on the Capital Crescent Trail close to Bethesda.

They have been placing up indicators to commemorate the dying of George Floyd. He wasn’t having it. pic.twitter.com/eukrXrxoLN — Victor Stoddard (@VicStoddard) June 4, 2020

@VicStoddard

One alleged sufferer shot video of the enraged thriller man — decked out like he is prepping for the Tour De France — approaching a younger lady and ripping one thing out of her hand whereas bystanders scream and watch in horror, pleading with him to depart her alone.

The lady was reportedly placing up indicators within the park commemorating Floyd, however, for some motive, the man wasn’t having it.