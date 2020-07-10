Police search for man who stabbed a woman in the chest in Queensland before he fled

A woman has been stabbed in the chest by a man she discovered lurking in her garden at night, police allege, while they launch a manhunt to locate the stranger.

The 29-year-old awoke on Friday at 1.15am to the sound of somebody making noise at her home on Alder Close at Thuringowa, north-east Queensland.

When she went to inspect the noise in the courtyard, she was set upon by the man who stabbed her in the right side of the chest, police said.

Officers said the man, dressed in a dark hoodie, then fled the scene.

The woman was stabbed in the chest by a stranger after she awoke and heard a man making noise outside her home on Alder Close at Thuringowa, north-east Queensland (pictured)

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries from the attack and was taken to Townsville Hospital.

Police have launched a manhunt to locate the stranger, who isn’t known to the woman.

He is described as 185cm tall with a slim build and contains a dark complexion.

Investigators would like dashcam footage from the area around the time of the attack.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.