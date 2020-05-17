Police Search For Flamethrower-Wielding Arsonist Who Torched Minneapolis Paper Plant – WCCO

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police need assistance discovering an arsonist armed with a flamethrower.

Surveillance video exhibits somebody utilizing what police consider to be a modified garden-style torch to set hearth to bales of recycled paper outdoors of Pioneer Industries within the Bryn Mawr neighborhood final month. The firm says the fireplace brought on $10,000 in injury.

Someone noticed three males with the same flamethrower within the space earlier that day. There are described as white males of their 20s or 30s.

Anyone with data is requested to name 911.