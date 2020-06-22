Police say man arrested after threatening demonstrators﻿ at Vince’s Crabhouse

Police: ﻿Man with bat arrested after threatening demonstrators﻿ outside Vince’s Crabhouse Updated: 6:48 AM EDT Jun 22, 2020



TRE: A SUSPECT RESTRAINED AND POSITIONED ON THE GROUND IN HANDCUFFS, AFTER AN APPARENT ATTACK. >> DON’T GO IN. TRE: ON PROTESTERS OUTSIDE VINCE’S CRABHOUSE IN MIDDLE RIVER. AS A PEACEFUL DEMONSTRATION WA UNDERWAY SATURDAY NIGHT, RIGHT AFTER 5:00. POLICE SAY, A MAN APPROACHED THE GROUP. >> SO, THAT HE COMES UP, PARKS AND SITS FOR ABOUT A COUPLE OF MINUTES. TRE: AN ARGUMENT INVOLVING THE MAN AND PROTESTERS ENSUED. >> HE SAID HE’S TAKING A STAND FOR THE WHITE GUY. HE TAKING A STAND FOR THE WHITE MEN, WHITE POWER. TRE: BEFORE INVESTIGATORS SAY HE VISITED HIS CAR AND CAME BACK WITH A BAT AT HAND, COMING TOWARD CANDICE GREEN CANDACE: THAT HE STILL KEPT TARGETING ME FOR SOME REASON. THAT HE BASICALLY SAID, OH BET, I GOT SOMETHING FOR HER, RAN TO THE VEHICLE, THEY GOT ME TO THEIR REAR. HONESTLY, WE THOUGHT THAT HE WAS OBTAINING A GUN. THAT HE JUST SAID I HAVE SOMETHING FOR YOU. TRE: BALTIMORE COUNTY POLICE, HAVE BEEN ALREADY THERE, INTERVENED, ARRESTING THE MAN, WHO THEY SAY WAS INTOXICATED CANDICE: THAT HE TRIED TO COME BACK AFTER US, ACTUALLY. THEY HAD HIS HANDS HANDCUFFED. THEY HAD TO SHACKLE HIM BECAUSE HE GOT UP AGAIN AND TRIED TO CHARGE. WBAL — TRE: AND THE DEMONSTRATIONS COME AFTER EARLY IN THE DAY THIS MONTH THE OPERATOR OF THE RESTAURANT, VINCE MEYER, MADE RACIST COMMENTS ON HIS SOCIAL MEDIA, MOCKING THE BLAC LIVES MATTER MOVEMENT. TONEE: I’M HURT. IT’S THAT SYNTEL — SIMPLE. TRE: A PAIN TONEE GANNON DIDN’T KNOW WAS COMING. AFTER SHE SAYS SHE’S BEEN A LOYAL CUSTOMER FOR 10 YEARS. TONEE: I’LL NEVER SPEND ANOTHER DOLLAR. TRE: THE RESTAURANT’S OPERATOR DID PRODUCE A PUBLIC APOLOGY. BUT, PROTESTERS DON’T BELIEVE HIM. TONEE: HE WASN’T SINCERE. HE THEN PUT UP STILL ANOTHER PAGE. ‘ ’I SAID I’M SORRY. WHITE POWER. TRE: ALTHOUGH SATURDAY NIGHT’S THREAT HAS SOME PROTESTORS WORRIED THE PERSON COULD REUNITE. >> IT’S A LARGE CONCERN. TRE: IT’S INSUFFICIENT, THEY SAY, TO AVOID THEIR EFFORTS TO CLOSE THE RESTAURANT DOWN. CANDICE: WE HAVE TO LOOK BACK FROM YEARS WHEN I WASN’T EVEN OUT, OUR ANCESTORS, WHEN I WASN’T EVEN AROUND. IF WE WOULD’VE JUST KEPT GETTING MOVED, MOVED AROUND, ’JUST SIT AT THE BACK OF THE BUS. SIT AT THE BACK OF THE BUS.’ AND WE JUST KEPT CARRYING IT OUT, WE WOULD HAVE NOT HAD OUR RIGHTS