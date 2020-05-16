Police say ‘dangerous individual’ still at large after north London stabbing | UK news

Police have mentioned a “dangerous individual” is at large after the homicide of a 23-year-old in north London.

Jemal Ebrahim was discovered stabbed in Russell Road, Seven Sisters, on Wednesday night and later died in hospital.

Four males, all of their 20s, had been arrested on Thursday on suspicion of affray and bailed pending additional inquiries.

DCI Simon Stancombe mentioned the individual accountable “remains in the community”.

He mentioned: “It stays unclear the place the assault on the sufferer befell, and whereas our investigation is continuous at pace, I’m still eager to listen to from anybody who has info referring to the homicide.

“A life has been taken, a family is devastated, and the dangerous individual responsible remains in the community, getting on with their life.”

Anyone with info is requested to name police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.