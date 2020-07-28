Police respond to report of ‘apex predator’ prowling around park, discover it’s stuffed toy panther

However, as soon as police got here on the scene during the night and saw the expected “panther,” they understood the animal was really a stuffed toy that had actually been left on the park bench.

Twitter users were tickled by the news of the felt feline.

“What. A. Headline: “Panther on the loose clinging to a park bench turned out to be a stuffed toy,” one wrote.

“Possible Panther Prowls Park,” another wrote with the hashtag “Friday Funny.”

Sussex Police were at first worried when they initially spotted the huge feline in their vehicle headlights, relatively trying to dive over the bench.

“Reports of a large apex predator in the Steyning area turned out to be true,” the police stated, SWNS reported. “It may be a stuffed toy, but the attending officers didn’t necessarily know that at first.”