Police reports 583 cases of violation of mask-wearing rules in public – Panorama

The Police of Armenia continues inspections all through the republic and implement the preventive rules and impose administrative sanctions in opposition to the offenders violating the Commandant’s Office directions.

As the legislation enforcement company stated in a press release, some 65 autos had been stopped for violating the requirement for the passengers ate put on face masks. According to the Commandant’s choice no passengers are allowed to sit in entrance seats in taxis, whereas each the passengers and drivers ought to put on face masks. 583 cases of violation of the above regulation was recorded over the previous day, the supply stated.

Meanwhile, 357 residents had been detected for violating the prescribed security rules to have masks with them whereas exterior for which the law enforcement officials have filed reports.