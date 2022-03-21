Measures are being taken in the investigation department of Ajapnyak-Davtashen administrative districts of the Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee to find out the circumstances of the death of a 24-year-old young man.
According to preliminary data, in 2022 On March 21, at 6:40 am, a citizen reported to the Mashtots Police Department that a boy had jumped off the Kiyan Bridge.
The scene was inspected. A forensic examination of the body was ordered.
RA: Investigative Committee:
