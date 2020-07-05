Police releases CCTV after shocking video emerges of hammer-wielding Pacific Islander gang members

New pictures have emerged of a group of thugs claiming to be from the notorious Sydney gang who allegedly filmed themselves threatening African-Australian boys with a hammer.

It comes after shocking footage surfaced on social media marketing of four males claiming to be from the gang Inner West tormenting the six young ones as they kneeled on the ground on a railway station overpass in western Sydney.

A man filming the incident walks around the group, forcing the boys to help make the Inner West gang sign and punching those who refused.

The hammer-wielding man then forces the boys to kiss his shoes, with other members saying: ‘Hurry up! Do it!’

NSW Police has since released CCTV pictures of the incident, which occurred at Mount Druitt train station on June 13.

Police were told the youngsters were walking on a footbridge around 8pm if they were faced with a number of males.

‘Police have now been told one of the men threatened them with a hammer and demanded their phones and a bag before fleeing,’ a statement read.

‘No one was injured during the incident.’

Mount Druitt Police attended the scene and commenced a study, which is ongoing.

Those involved have only been described as being of Pacific Islander/Maori appearance.

Polce urge you aren’t information to or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A man in a black tracksuit (left) forces an African-Australian boy (right) to kiss his shoes, threatening him with a hammer. The men, who claimed to be from gang Inner West, filmed themselves harassing the boys at a road overpass in Sydney at an not known time

Amnesty International Youth Taskforce member Shaneel Lal posted the video to Instagram on Wednesday, saying it had been previously posted elsewhere.

‘The video shows Pacific men forcing young Black boys to kiss their shoes/the ground, threatening them with a hammer and using the ‘n’ word,’ a post content warning read.

‘There is speculation this is gang affiliated and for that reason not racist. The use of the ”n word” is racist.’

Mr Lal said the video was not supposed to be an attack on Pacific Islanders but rather to indicate ‘we have now been racist black people’.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Mr Lal in regards to the origins of the clip, which was reportedly posted elsewhere on Monday.

One brutal moment of the video came when the man filming the video threatened the boys with violence to make the Inner West gang sign

‘Pull up the Inner West sign, you realize the sign, you know it. I know you do, you f***ing pulled it up before, I’ll slap you,’ that he said to one of the boys.

The boy complied and the filming man moved onto still another, who said he did not know how to do the sign.

The teenage boys are grabbed by the throat and held up by the collar as they are struck and threatened by the group of self-proclaimed gangsters

‘Don’t ask stupid questions! You know how to get it done, look at the camera and get it done and say Inner West on top.

‘Look at the camera bro, before I f***ing punch your chin.’

He also made a third boy do the sign nevertheless when he did not do it ‘properly’, the man hit him in the head.

The most distressing moment of the video comes when a man in a black Adidas tracksuit threatens the visibly-distressed boys with a hammer.

‘Kiss my shoes,’ that he shouted at the boys, who were reluctant to do so, with some of them muttering ‘no’.

Two boys were filmed being forced to kiss his shoes with the man’s hand wrapped around their necks.

One boy is forced to kiss the shoes of an apparent gang member who was holding a hammer in his hand

At the conclusion of the video, the tracksuit-wearing man took a cross human body bag in one of the boys.

‘Oi, you actually let him take your s**t?’ the man filming the video taunted the boy.

The video later cuts off with the men continuing to harass the boys.

The group appears to be from the western Sydney gang Inner West, best known for his or her rivalry with another gang ‘Greater Western Sydney’.

The Greater Western Sydney is also associated with drill music rap group OneFour.

A case recently heard the gangs appeared to feel they had some kind of get a handle on over territory in the town.