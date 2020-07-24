Police release image of man after woman, 18, was sexually assaulted at Falls Festival in Victoria

Police have actually launched an image of a man (visualized) after an 18- year-old woman was sexually assaulted in a camping tent at Falls Festival

The teen, who was aged 18 at the time, was at the music festival in Lorne, Victoria, on December 29,2018

She was trying to find her buddies at about 9pm when she satisfied an unidentified man, who started to assist with her search.

The set walked the festival premises however might not discover the victim’s buddies.

The woman was then pressed into a camping tent by the man, who sexually assaulted her.

Victoria Police have actually now shared a digital face image of a man they want to speak to amidst their examinations.

The man, who is thought to be aged in his early 20 s, is white, has a lean muscular construct, a pale skin tone and brief wavy dark brown hair.

He was using mid-thigh length jeans shorts, a button-down top with a pattern and had black Ray Ban Wayfarer sunglasses on his head.

Anyone who acknowledges the man or knows is advised to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.