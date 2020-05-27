Police refuse to review coronavirus lockdown fines after Dominic Cummings case

Police is not going to review fines handed out below coronavirus legal guidelines due to Dominic Cummings’ journey to County Durham.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) stated that anybody who believes they’d been wrongly penalised “can challenge it in court”.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

“We have no plans to conduct a review of fines issued for people travelling for childcare,” a spokesperson added. “As the laws included accessing childcare as one of many cheap excuses for leaving residence, it is vitally unlikely {that a} vital variety of fines would have been issued in such circumstances.

“Policing’s approach has been to engage, explain, encourage and only enforce as a last resort, this has been promoted consistently since the introduction of the restrictions.”

More follows…