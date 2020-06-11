Police reform is possible in America (Opinion)

The answer to why is St. Petersburg so different lies in the connection between your police department and the city it serves. Meaningful police reform must include building bridges of trust, communication and accountability between police and the neighborhoods they’ve sworn to serve and protect.

One component of this program was to make a safe place where black and brown youth could interact with police officers along with other positive role models.

In 2015, with the support of the SPPD and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, we launched “Men In the Making,” a life skill project. We focused on maintaining fidelity, innovation and integrity in the programs and built on the lessons learned from.

Then in 2016, after nearly five years of coordinating with The Write Field, I was hired by the SPPD to oversee a series of local programs for high need youth (ages 12 to 24) in our city in conjunction with former President Barack Obama’s: My Brother’s Keeper Initiative.

The principal goal of my role was to boost the relationships between the community and law enforcement department through engagement, opportunities and awareness. The mayor committed $1 million to the development of new programming compared to that dedicated to educational, entrepreneurial, and enrichment opportunities for minority male youth.

I was wanting to accept that challenge because I had a positive history working with police officers as a photojournalist, as an educator and as a faith leader.

And in my very own youth, from the ages 12 to 16, I was shaped and nurtured by the Police Athletic League at #9 Boys Club in Stuart Jr. High School in North East Washington, DC. They were my role models, coaches, teachers and fathers.

This is not saying that I don’t understand why many in the black community don’t trust the police , because I really do.

Afterall, I self-identify first and foremost as a black man in America. In 1968, when I was six yrs . old, a police shooting, in which someone you care about, Officer Willie C. Ivery, Jr. (AKA Bunky), was killed, shaped my world view for the remainder of my entire life. Officer Ivery was working undercover and two uniformed officers mistook him for a suspect.

The knee on the neck of African American men in America is maybe not new.

I bear a debt of gratitude and deep appreciation to Chief Holloway and Mayor Rick Kriseman for their visionary leadership, and for extending me the chance of entire life to subscribe to the transformation of a police department, so that it may do its part in building a change.

We have benefited by intentionally, “leaning forward” as Chief Holloway consistently reminds the leaders and rank and file of the agency. He has been emphatic about making a culture whereby promotion is governed by the number of people who you help, not how many people that you arrest.

Our efforts and menu of programs earnestly places members of our department in partnership with the faith community, the college system, local entrepreneurs, universities, medical industry, social service agencies and so many more. We steadfastly build relationships during times of calm that have reaped tremendous goodwill during this time of crisis. Many of the social-economic concerns in our community weren’t created by police departments, yet whenever there is trouble, we obtain the calls.

One of our training goals is to reform and train officers for the evolving landscape of our city. In the Foundational Cultural Competency program , we teach and discuss how officers should police diverse communities, and we mandate that all officers be prepared to change.

As Philosopher Eric Hoffer is widely quoted, “In times of change, learners inherit the earth,” and we’re preparing for the newest world. All officers are trained to rehearse the skill of genuinely considering alternative methods of seeing and doing things and also to be open to resolving conflicts and improving outcomes.

When I joined the department in 2016, it had been after the killing of seven young men in our city, and we acknowledged, because the handout that people give to new cadets states, “Tension between culturally diverse communities and law enforcement professionals often lead to feelings of distrust, anger and fear. Today it’s not uncommon for citizens to believe that law enforcement agencies have unfair policies and are out to get them!” In turn, officers of the peace feel unjustly blamed for social problems over the board and underappreciated for the work they achieve for the greater good of the city.

As a vital step of reform, the St. Petersburg Police Department initiated a new degree of accountability and cultural competency training that is taught to all new cadets inside a two-year window. Moreover, all sworn and civilian staff have experienced this kind of training and exposure. Our goal was to better prepare our personnel in three particular areas:

Building Positive Relationships

Talking Across Difference

Appreciating Diversity as an Asset

This type of reform has proved invaluable along side our thorough review of use of force cases, traffic stop accountability, general order integrity and constant, clear dialogue.

As for me, I’ve never been more fulfilled in my service.