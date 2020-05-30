Police recreate balcony fall after a woman plummeted to her death from her $500 a night hotel room

Advertisement

Police have recreated a lethal balcony fall after a mother-of-two plunged to her death from a luxurious hotel after an argument with her boyfriend.

Jodie Lovell, 45, from Kareela in Sydney’s south, was on a night out with her boyfriend who’s 48, and lives in Panania.

The couple returned to their five-star Hyatt Regency room in Darling Harbour, in Sydney’s CBD, the place she fell to her death from the 10th flooring balcony at 8pm on May 22.

The police got here again to the hotel on Thursday with a dummy to recreate Ms Lovell’s fall and decide the way it occurred.

Harbour-view balcony suites on the Hyatt Regency Hotel price no less than $509 per night.

Once the police dropped the dummy, one other officer abseiled down the aspect of the hotel to verify the place and the way it landed on the bottom.

‘We had forensic police once more on the scene yesterday doing forensic examinations on the scene, which embrace a lot of CCTV protection,’ Supt Wood stated on Friday.

‘Further evaluation of data obtained in the course of the examinations is underway and detectives are once more interesting to the neighborhood for info that will help with their inquiries.’

Ms Lovell’s boyfriend informed police that he locked her exterior after a heated argument over textual content messages on her telephone, The Daily Telegraph reported.

He claimed he went to verify on Ms Lovell a brief time later however she had disappeared.

After her boyfriend realised what had occurred, he informed hotel workers who known as triple-0.

Emergency staff discovered Ms Lovell’s lifeless physique on a first-floor rooftop of the Sussex Street hotel.

Police stated Ms Lovell had a historical past of melancholy and different psychological well being points and haven’t decided whether or not she jumped or fell.

Police informed Daily Mail Australia that no fees have been laid and however stated they’re ‘preserving a particularly open thoughts’ whereas conducting their investigation.

Sydney City police boss Superintendent Gavin Wood urged anybody who will help with their investigation to come ahead.

‘The enchantment is made with sincerity, the younger girl was on the prime of her life, the 45-year-old woman with two younger daughters. It’s tragic circumstances.

‘We owe it to the daughters, we owe it to her household and associates and to the neighborhood to be sure that we’ve exhausted each investigative line.’

Ms Lovell’s boyfriend informed police that he locked her exterior after a heated argument over textual content messages. Ms Lovell was a mum-of-two