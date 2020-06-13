Police REBEL against Priti Patel: Crime Commissioner defends officers for not intervening in protest

A police and crime commissioner has defended the police officers who allowed the statue of Edward Colston to be pulled down during a Black Lives Matter protest.

Avon and Somerset’s Sue Mountstevens led the rebellion against Home Secretary Priti Patel as she blasted politicians who tried to ‘influence or second guess operational police matters’.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is said to have had a ‘firm’ talk with police chiefs from the area after she branded protesters’ actions in pulling down the monument ‘utterly disgraceful’.

Ms Mountstevens and Chief Constable Andy Marsh defended officers who stood powerless as protesters tore down the statue of the prominent slave trader and tossed it into the Bristol Harbour.

‘We fully support the decisions of the command team who acted with common sense in a proportionate way. It is not for politicians, local or national, to influence or second guess operational police matters,’ read a letter seen by the Times.

Further clashes are expected this weekend, with groups setting out to ‘defend’ the statues of slave owners from attack by Black Lives Matter protestors. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is shielding key public monuments – including the Cenotaph.

In further developments:

Priti Patel called on the mayor to uncover the bronze sculpture immediately. ‘We should free Churchill, a hero of our nation, who fought against fascism and racism in this country and Europe,’ said the Home Secretary;

Churchill’s grandson, Nicholas Soames, said covering up his statue in Parliament Square was a national humiliation;

Police said they could face a ‘perfect storm’ today after a network of football hooligans and extremists said they would rally to ‘defend’ national monuments;

In an attempt to diffuse tensions, the campaign group Black Lives Matter urged supporters not to travel to the capital in case they came under attack;

Dozens of town halls are reviewing the status of monuments after a statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston was toppled in Bristol last weekend and thrown into the harbour;

Sadiq Khan has also ordered protection for monuments to Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament Square and to George Washington and King James II in Trafalgar Square.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is shielding key public monuments – including the Cenotaph – ahead of expected anti-racism protests this weekend

Ms Mountstevens (pictured left) and Chief Constable Andy Marsh defended officers who stood powerless as protesters tore down the statue of the prominent slave trader and tossed it into the Bristol Harbour. It comes after Patel’s (right) criticism

Avon and Somerset’s Sue Mountstevens led the rebellion against Home Secretary Priti Patel as she blasted politicians who tried to ‘influence or second guess operational police matters’. It comes after police stood by as protesters toppled a statue of Edward Colston (pictured)

The monument of Edward Colston was toppled during a Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday, but police have not made any arrests – despite the moment being recorded on film.

It was previously revealed the protesters involved may never be prosecuted as it is unclear who the statue belongs to and there has so far been no complaint from the owner to police.

Under the Criminal Damage Act 1971 prosecutors must prove the statue ‘belonged to another’.

The statue had been a hotly contested subject of controversy and the most recent petition to remove it garnered more than 11,000 signatures.

Statues glorifying slave traders and colonialists have come into sharp focus in recent days, as part of a broader movement inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests that started in the United States following the death of George Floyd on May 25.

Andy Bennett (left) is the superintendent of Avon and Somerset Police who defended the decision to do nothing as the statue of Edward Colston was toppled. His colleague chief constable Andy Marsh (right) said had his officers intervened there would have been a ‘very violent confrontation’

The monument was toppled during a Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday, but police have not made any arrests – despite the moment being recorded on film

Two people stand on the plinth the statute of Edward Colston used to occupy and hold aloft their Black Lives Matter placards

A police car is parked near a boarded up statue of Winston Churchill as people gather ahead of a Black Lives Matter protest today

A veteran stands by the Winston Churchill statue ahead of a possible Black lives matter demonstration in London today

Along with the tobacco trade, Colston’s wealth helped to develop Bristol in the 17th century. He used a lot of his riches, accrued from his extensive slave trading, to build schools and almshouses in his home city.

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid condemned protesters’ decision to force it down, declaring on Twitter: ‘This is not OK’.

Police are still bracing for large crowds to take to the streets, as they did yesterday in Trafalgar Square despite pleas from Boris Johnson not to attend for fear of spreading coronavirus.

Who is Avon and Somerset Police’s Superintendent Andy Bennett? Andy Bennett from Avon and Somerset Police Andy Bennett is the superintendent of Avon and Somerset Police who defended the decision to sit back and watch the statue of Edward Colston being toppled from protesters earlier this week. The officer from Henbury, on the outskirts of Bristol, started his career in the Metropolitan Police in London before returning to his home force after 11 years. He has been back patrolling Bristol’s streets for 17 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. Last year he won the prestigious Valuing Difference’ Award at the Police Superintendents’ Association (PSA) annual conference in Stratford-Upon-Avon. The gong is awarded for a superintendent who makes a difference to their colleagues and the public in their police work. It came after he introduced and worked on his force’s Hate Crime Strategy.

Scotland Yard is desperate to keep control of London after last weekend’s largely peaceful protest was hijacked by pockets of violence, which targeted constables.

Police chiefs have imposed a 5pm curfew on the demonstration and warned that officers are ready to make arrests.

Rallies are also planned in other cities across the UK, including Newcastle, Liverpool, Southport, Tamworth, Shrewsbury, Barry, Reading, Slough, Croydon, Chelmsford, Kings Lynn and Hemel Hempstead.

It comes after 31 MPs sent a vile letter accusing Ms Patel of ‘gaslighting’ others from minority communities after she spoke about her own experience of racism earlier this week.

The daughter of Ugandan Asian immigrants had been defending herself in the Commons on Monday against suggestions by Labour MPs that she did not ‘understand racial equality’ in light of the Black Lives Matter protests.

‘It must have been a very different Home Secretary who, as a child, was frequently called a Paki in the playground,’ she fired back. ‘A very different Home Secretary who was racially abused in the streets or even advised to drop her surname and use her husband’s in order to advance her career.’

It came after superintendent Andy Bennett from Avon and Somerset Constabulary appeared on local radio earlier this week to explain why his force did nothing to stop the statue being heaved down from its plinth.

He said ‘to stop people from doing that act may have caused further disorder’ so the force decided ‘in terms of our policing tactics was to allow it to take place.’

His boss chief constable Marsh said had his officers intervened to arrest those responsible there would have been a ‘very violent confrontation’.

The mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees said he felt no sense of loss for the statue as he confirmed it will be fished out of the docks and should be put in a museum.

Meanwhile, Essex Police Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said it was up to operational commanders to make decisions on whether officers should step in to stop damage to monuments but said people’s safety would be prioritised over property.

He said: ‘What we will do is have appropriate plans and of course the officers will be there looking to make sure that people don’t get hurt in the first instance, trying to protect property if that’s the right thing to do, but people come first, making sure officers and those taking part are safe.’

Mr Harrington, the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s lead on public order, said more than 155,000 people across the UK had taken part in almost 200 demonstrations, with 137 arrests.

Ms Patel (left) hit out at the ‘unacceptable vandalism and disorder’ during the protests and said the police should ‘make sure justice is undertaken’. Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees (right), who is black, said the statue should be put in a museum

Winston Churchill’s sculpture has now been boarded up to protect it from further damage. Boris Johnson called the move ‘absurd and shameful’

Protesters in Bristol were heard laughing and cheering as the statue of the slave trader was toppled by demonstrators

Shocked protesters watched the statue fall, before it was then dragged to Bristol Harbourside and dumped into the water

Last weekend mostly peaceful protests erupted into violence as red flares were thrown at police officers

This officer was left bloodied after he was struck during clashes at demonstrations in London last weekend

It has been revealed that more than 130 officers have been injured during the various protests

Mr Harrington said: ‘We will not tolerate violence in our communities, whether that’s against people, whether it’s against property or, indeed, against police officers, and if this kind of disorder occurs, we will act.

Police chief Ben-Julian Harrington (pictured) said intervention from police will be assessed on a case-by-case basis

‘It’s unacceptable that so many officers were injured in London over the weekend. And I think any criminality will be thoroughly investigated and action will be taken against those who commit offences.’

National Police Chiefs’ Council chairman Martin Hewitt said more than 130 officers have been ‘injured in one way or another’ in protests triggered by the death of George Floyd.

Police forces in Avon and Somerset have come under fire for being unable to prevent protestors from tearing down the statue of Colston in Bristol last weekend.

Since Colston’s removal last weekend, there have been calls for local authorities to intervene and determine whether monuments of historical figures should be removed based on questionable background related to the colonial era.

Mr Harrington added that police forces are supporting councils in assessing whether a statue should be removed, in a bid to avoid scenes such as those in Bristol last weekend.

The removal of Edward Colston’s statue in Bristol sparked a wave of questions as to whether statues of other questionable figures should remain in parts of the UK

The 17th-century slave trader was toppled and thrown into Bristol harbour last weekend

Police say they were outnumbered in Bristol and unable to prevent the chaos that unfolded

Up to 78 statues have been identified as targets for removal across the country

On Tuesday, a statue of Robert Milligan was removed in London due to links to slavery

There are fears that protestors could clash with groups ‘defending’ statues this weekend

The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police has seen swathes of protests take place across the United States, UK and the world over, with the issue of systemic racism being shone under a spotlight.

A senior Black Lives Matter organiser has called for Winston Churchill’s statue to be removed from Parliament Square – as activists geared up for protests which are feared to be under threat of violence from the far-right.

Imarn Ayton, 29, a figurehead of the movement who has given speeches alongside Star Wars actor John Boyega, said a monument to anyone who has made racist comments – including the wartime PM – is offensive and belongs in a museum.

Crowds of people have surrounded Winston Churchill’s statue in Parliament Square after pro-statue activists roused a call to arms to defend Westminster’s monuments

A former serviceman stands beside Churchill’s statue today as hundreds of people gather in Westminster for a counter-protest ahead of Black Lives Matter rally

Counter-protesters march up Whitehall to rally around statues which have been boarded up by Sadiq Khan for fear of them becoming flashpoints for violence

A police presence outside Churchill’s boarded-up statue in Parliament Square, London, where a crowd has started to gather. Pro-statue activists are trooping to London to defend sculptures today

But she urged campaigners to stay off the streets of London to prevent rallies exploding into a ‘race war’ against the far-right, who are among those trooping to the capital to defend targeted sculptures.

Paul Golding, the leader of far-right group Britain First, was pictured at the Cenotaph this morning wearing a top emblazoned with the words ‘white lives matter’.

Hundreds of pro-statue activists have gathered at the Whitehall memorial where a large crowd were seen singing the national anthem, while many others have surrounded the Churchill statue.

Yet Mayor of London Sadiq Khan today defended his decision to board up monuments in Westminster by pointing to possible violence from far-right groups.

Paul Golding, the leader of far-right group Britain first, arrived at the Cenotaph this morning wearing a top reading: White lives matter and #BritainFirst

Imarn Ayton, 29, a figurehead of the movement who has given speeches alongside Star Wars actor John Boyega, said a monument to ‘any man’ who has made racist comments – including the wartime PM – is offensive and belongs in a museum

Pro-statue activists rally round the boarded-up statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square this morning

He told Radio 4’s Today programme this morning: ‘We have intelligence that extreme far-right groups are coming to London, they say to protect the statues but we think these statues could become a flash point for violence.

‘And we are worried in far-right groups getting involved in violence, vandalism and disorder with those protesting as part of the BLM movement.

‘And that’s one of the reasons why I’m asking people to stay away from central London.’

Topple The Racists’ website has named 78 statues and monuments that ‘celebrate slavery and racism’.

On Tuesday, workmen tore down a statue of 18th-century slave trader Robert Milligan from its spot on West India Quay in London’s docklands.

That same day, over 1,000 demonstrators in Oxford demanded the removal of a statue of colonialist Cecil Rhodes, an imperialist who provided philanthropical support to Oriel College in Oxford University where the monument stands.

Dozens of Labour MPs have put their name to a letter to Priti Patel expressing ‘dismay at the way you used your heritage and experiences of racism to gaslight the very real racism faced by Black people and communities across the UK’

Neil O’Brienwas among the Tories demanding that Sir Keir speak out on the issue today

The full letter from Labour MPs to Home Secretary Priti Patel RE: Shared feelings allow us to show solidarity not gaslight other minority communities Dear Rt Hon Priti Patel MP, We write to you as Black Asian and Ethnic Minority Labour MPs to highlight our dismay at the way you used your heritage and experiences of racism to gaslight the very real racism faced by Black people and communities across the UK. In the chamber in response to one of our colleagues, you stated, ‘When it comes to racism, sexism, tolerance for social justice, I will not take lectures from the other side of the House.’ We all have our personal stories, of the racism that we have faced, whether it has been being defined by the colour of our skin or the faith we choose to believe in. Our shared experiences allow us to feel the pain that communities feel, when they face racism, they allow us to show solidarity towards a common cause; they do not allow us to define, silence or impede on the feelings that other minority groups may face. Being a person of colour does not automatically make you an authority on all forms of racism. Structures of racism, hatred and inequality have many layers and therefore, whilst it is true, there are some experiences of racism that we all face, there are also some experiences of racism that we all do not face. Some forms have become acceptable in our communities, others exist under the breaths and many are built on unconscious bias and systemic structures of power. The murder of George Floyd brought to light, the authentic experiences of Black men, women and children in the US and the UK from Police brutality, through to the structural and institutional racism that unjustly targets black communities in the UK. Those experiences can not be silenced by some shared feeling. In conclusion, we ask you to reflect on your words and to consider the impact it had towards black communities in the UK trying to highlight their voices against racism. Rest assured, that Asian and Ethnic Minority colleagues on this side of the house will not use their experiences to silence our Black colleagues, but will use our shared experiences to stand behind them and support their voices to lead us on standing up against the distinct form of racism black communities in the UK and across the globe face. #BlackLivesMatter Best wishes, Naz Shah MP Marsha De Cordova MP Diane Abbott MP Afzal Khan MP Mohammed Yasin MP Imran Hussain MP Shabana Mahmood MP Tan Dhesi MP Virendra Sharma MP Sir Mark Hendrick MP Nadia Whittome MP Rushanara Ali MP Khalid Mahmood MP Tulip Siddiq MP Zarah Sultana MP Preet Kaur Gill MP Kate Osamor MP Chi Onwurah MP Clive Lewis MP Rupa Huq MP Bell Ribeiro Addy MP Sarah Owen MP Rosena Allin-Khan MP Florence Eshalomi MP Claudia Webb MP Yasmin Qureshi MP Apsana Begum MP Feryal Clark MP Taiwo Owatemi MP Seema Malhotra MP Dawn Butler MP Valerie Vaz MP

Huw Thomas, leader of Cardiff Council, backed the removal of a statue of Sir Thomas Picton, a slave holder and military leader. He described the monument to the former governor of Trinidad as an ‘affront’ to black people.

Edinburgh council leader Adam McVey said he would feel ‘no sense of loss’ if a statue to Henry Dundas, who delayed the abolition of slavery, was removed.

Plymouth council said a public square named after slave trader Sir John Hawkins would be renamed and the University of Liverpool will redesignate a hall of residence dedicated to William Gladstone.

The Edward Colston statue was lifted out of Bristol Harbour on Thursday and will be put on display in a local museum.

It comes after London’s mayor was accused of caving in to mob rule last night by covering up Winston Churchill’s statue.

But Priti Patel called on Mr Khan to uncover the bronze sculpture immediately.

‘We should free Churchill, a hero of our nation, who fought against fascism and racism in this country and Europe,’ said the Home Secretary.

‘He has given us the freedom to live our lives the way we do today.’ Churchill’s grandson, Nicholas Soames, said covering up his statue in Parliament Square was a national humiliation. And Boris Johnson said it was ‘absurd and shameful’ that the monument required protection.

Mr Khan defended his decision, insisting that ‘prevention is better than the cure’. His allies said Mr Johnson oversaw the boarding-up of Parliament Square statues three times as mayor.

Priti Patel called on the mayor to uncover the bronze sculpture immediately. Pictured: Churchill’s statue on June 7, after it was daubed in graffiti during a Black Lives Matter protest

The Churchill monument, which was erected in 1973, has been a target of protesters and was spray-painted with the word ‘racist’ last weekend.

Police said they could face a ‘perfect storm’ today after a network of football hooligans and extremists said they would rally to ‘defend’ national monuments.

Patel’s searing retort to MPs who claimed she ‘did not understand racial inequality’ Priti Patel delivered a searing retort in the Commons on Monday to MPs suggesting she did not ‘understand racial inequality’. ‘On that basis, it must have been a very different Home Secretary who as a child was frequently called a Paki in the playground,’ she said. ‘A very different Home Secretary who was racially abused in the streets or even advised to drop her surname and use her husband’s in order to advance her career. ‘A different Home Secretary recently characterised, if madam deputy speaker I can say so, in The Guardian newspaper as a fat cow with a ring through its nose – something that was not only racist but offensive, both culturally and religiously. ‘This is hardly an example of respect, equality, tolerance or fairness. So, when it comes to racism, sexism, tolerance for social justice, I will not take lectures from the other side of the House.’

In an attempt to diffuse tensions, the campaign group Black Lives Matter urged supporters not to travel to the capital in case they came under attack.

More than a dozen anti-racist marches are scheduled to take place across the country today. Bolton Council’s leader has ordered a two-metre steel fence to be built around the town’s cenotaph over fears it could be targeted.

Dozens of town halls are reviewing the status of monuments after a statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston was toppled in Bristol last weekend and thrown into the harbour.

Mr Khan has also ordered protection for monuments to Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament Square and to George Washington and King James II in Trafalgar Square.

Despite backing the Black Lives Matter movement, he warned against protesting this weekend because of the risk of spreading coronavirus and because of the potential for clashes with the far Right.

The Prime Minister, who has written a biography of Churchill, said the Second World War premier ‘fully deserves his memorial’ even if some of his opinions would be unacceptable today.

He added: ‘The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square is a permanent reminder of his achievement in saving this country – and the whole of Europe – from a fascist and racist tyranny.’

Addressing questions about historical figures, Mr Johnson said: ‘They had different perspectives, different understandings of right and wrong. But those statues teach us about our past, with all its faults. To tear them down would be to lie about our history, and impoverish the education of generations to come.’

Mr Johnson acknowledged the ‘legitimate feeling of outrage’ over the death of African-American George Floyd while under police arrest in Minneapolis last month.

Dawn breaks at the Cenotaph, Britain’s memorial to its glorious war dead, was boarded up on Thursday evening in anticipating of further Black Lives Matter marches this weekend

Even the statue of anti-apartheid campaigner Nelson Mandela on Parliament Square was today being boarded up to protect it from protestors

Workmen have this morning arrived at Guy’s Hospital in London to begin boarding up a statue to its slave-trading founder Thomas Guy following pressure from Black Lives Matter protesters

Fencing is put up around the Abraham Lincoln memorial in Parliament Square today ahead of BLM-related protests and counter-protests

He also accepted that the UK had ‘much more work to do’ in tackling racial inequality but added: ‘We cannot pretend to have a different history. The statues in our cities and towns were put up by previous generations.’

Miss Patel said the decision to hide the monument to Churchill was a ‘sad reflection’ on Mr Khan’s mayoralty.

She added: ‘Had he called out the minority in particularly who were subversive in a peaceful protest, and had he pulled up the thuggery in the right way, we would not be seeing the boarding up of our national hero.’

A spokesman for the mayor said: ‘The Home Secretary should have a word with her boss the Prime Minister, who did exactly the same when he was mayor of London – including boarding up the whole of Parliament Square to protect the statues from protesters. However, we all know she won’t, because this is simply political point scoring.

‘Sadiq has urged everyone thinking of protesting to stay at home instead this weekend and he has protected these monuments from damage or vandalism – which is the only responsible thing to do.’ Sir Nicholas described the Black Lives Matter movement as a ‘noble cause’ but said the protests had been hijacked by the ‘ghastly hard Left and hard Right’.

Security barriers are placed in Whitehall outside Downing Street, where protesters have repeatedly attacked police officers

Scaffolders erect boarding around the George Washington statue on Trafalgar Square, London – yet another of the capital’s famous statues to be covered up

Two men have camped out next to the statue of Scout movement founder Robert Baden-Powell (pictured) in a bid to protect it from protesters

The former Tory MP added: ‘It is completely unthinkable that this should happen, that it should be necessary to board up a statue of Churchill who led this country through its darkest hour.

‘Without him, I don’t know where we would be today. I just think it is deeply disrespectful and humiliating for our country and it shows a total want of any realistic understanding of history.’

The 12ft high sculpture was unveiled by Churchill’s widow Clementine and shows him with his hand resting on his walking stick and wearing a military greatcoat. It is based on a photograph of Churchill inspecting the House of Commons after it had been wrecked by a German bombing raid in May 1941.

A ‘hit list’ of statues and memorials to some of Britain’s most famous figures has been created by an anti-racism group

Hundreds of protesters defied pleas to stay away from central London by attending an anti-racism march in the capital yesterday. The protest was largely peaceful and crowds respected social-distancing measures.

Fears of clashes with far Right mobs proved unfounded.

Starting in Hyde Park, demonstrators made their way to Trafalgar Square, watched on by a sizeable police presence.

Several arrests were made during the Hyde Park speeches, which organisers said may have been linked to previous demonstrations.

I was abused at school for my race, but now Labour MPs who want to silence me are the racists: PRITI PATEL reveals her outrage of boarding up Churchill, contempt for rioters’ thuggery and how the REAL bigots in politics are on the Left