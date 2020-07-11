Police raid house of gun-toting St.Louis lawyer couple

Police executed a search warrant and seized the rifle brandished by a St. Louis man when Black Lives Matter protesters marched through his gated community.

On Friday, authorities searched the house of solicitors Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who made headlines on June 28 when a video went viral showing them waving firearms at protesters who had massed outside their home.

The search turned up the AR-15 that were held by Mark McCloskey, while a handgun brandished by Patricia McCloskey had been in possession of her attorney, Fox reports.

Photos of the couple standing outside their palatial property armed with an AR-15 and a handgun were beamed around the globe at the end of June

And speaking to Fox News on Tuesday concerning the first incident, prominent injury lawyer Mark McClosky said: ‘It was shocking. The gate came in. Seemingly everybody on earth came forward. I think the estimate is 300-500 people’

‘We complied with the search warrant. They took my AR,’ Mark McCloskey confirmed to The Todd Starnes Radio Show. ‘I’m absolutely astonished by this.’

No charges have already been filed from the couple. The pair’s attorney, Joel Schwartz, intends to generally meet with St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner’s office next week, The Washington Examiner reports.

The McCloskeys have said that they were in fear of the protesters and were protecting their home if they were seen pointing firearms at the crowd.

‘It was shocking. The gate came in. Seemingly everybody on earth came forward. I think the estimate is 300-500 people,’ Mark McCloskey told Fox News on Tuesday.

St Louis couple Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who made headlines after they were pictured looking at their porch aiming guns at Black Lives Matter protesters, claimed up to 500 demonstrators broke down their gate and threatened to kill them

‘They came right towards us. We were preparing to have dinner on the porch and we were literally 70 feet from the gate.

‘By the full time we got our guns, by the full time I got my gun, the crowd was probably 30 or 40 feet from us. We thought it absolutely was the end. People were screaming everything.’

Asked what the protesters were shouting at them, Patricia McClosky added: ‘That they were planning to kill us, they were planning to come in there, they were planning to burn down the house, they were planning to be surviving in our house after I was dead.’

She said they pointed to different rooms in the house and said ‘that’s planning to be my bedroom’ before threatening to kill their dog when it barked.

Mark McClosky said he started trying to arrange private security for the house once the couple received a tip saying the protesters were planning to return to ‘get us and burn up the house’.

‘We had been told that the town police was ordered to stand down, we had been told there is going to be no official help,’ he said.

‘Our neighborhood association put out a flyer saying if people broke in they were just going to let them.

‘So we started attempting to hire private security and entity after entity said they didn’t want to get involved.’

The situation became so bad that the couple started ‘hiding’ their valuables and were told by one security firm of former special forces members to ‘walk away’ and ‘abandon’ the house.

Instead, the couple stayed put and said the 2nd protest was loud but non-violent.

The husband and wife added they have had to hire private security to guard their home because police have allegedly been told to stand down. Pictured: The couple’s broken gate after protesters stormed into their garden

Protesters gather outside the home of Mark and Patricia McCloskey within a protest against racial inequality on July 3

The local police have there been and the couple did eventually manage to get thier own security.

‘We had an excellent routine on Friday. The local police stood up like champs and we’d our own security,’ that he added.

‘Everything happened just like it’s supposed to happen. The crowd was loud but they weren’t allowed to do anything wrong.’

At the second protest on Sunday, the couple were seen sitting on the balcony making use of their attorney as private security patrolled along.

Demonstrators chanted and brandished placards outside the residence for around 15 minutes before moving on.

In a youthful interview recalling what happened, Mark McCloskey claimed his and his wife’s actions had nothing at all to do with race and that he didn’t know what race the protesters were.

‘Here’s the interesting thing, I spent my career defending people who are defenseless for those who are having trouble making their oracle happen, for people that don’t have a voice,’ he continued.

‘My black customers love us. The night this happened I had some of our black clients calling us, telling us how wrong it absolutely was the way the press was writing us up, telling us how wrong it was that people should be portrayed as racist.

‘This is what I do for a living. I help people who are down or that need a hand and folks that need a voice,’ McCloskey added.

‘To call us racist is ridiculous and it had nothing to do with race. I was not worried what the race was [of] the mob that came through my gate, I was worried that I was going to be killed. I didn’t care what race they were.’

The video of the couple’s standoff went viral with some supporting the pair’s directly to protect their private property and others claiming that they broke the law by threatening a peaceful protest.

Police said that folks in the crowd yelled threats at the couple and that the McCloskeys would not be charged.

According to the NRA, state law does not prohibit the open carrying of firearms, but does prohibit exhibiting ‘any weapon readily capable of lethal use’ in an angry or threatening manner in the presence of a number of persons.

Exhibiting a weapon in this manner would likely be considered a Class D felony punishable by as much as four years in prison and a superb not to exceed $5,000.

According to the St. Louis American, however, the ‘Castle Doctrine’ allows people to use deadly force to attack an intruder on their property.