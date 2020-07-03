Police ordered to launch administrative proceeding against ArmNews TV – Armenian News

Officers from the Armenian Police visited ArmNews TV company on Friday afternoon by having an order to launch an administrative proceeding on the grounds of “violations of anti-epidemiological norms”.

The law enforcers cited the failure by one of the news commentators to wear a face mask all through live broadcasts (a precautionary measure recommended by the Ministry of Health included in the government-declared fight against the novel coronavirus)

Samvel Farmanyan, a co-owner of Qaryak Media Group (the media holding to which the TV channel belongs), describes law enforcement actions being an attempt to silence free media.

“The context is clear to everybody,” that he said in a Facebook live. “We are dealing with an unfounded attempt to deprive a media outlet of freedom of speech. Media freedom must not fall victim to the whims of any government or the police.”

Farmanyan insists you will find no legal grounds obliging TV anchors to wear face mask when they practice social distancing.