Police order protesters to disperse outside Portland building By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters Proud Boys and fans of the police take part in a demonstration in Portland



(Reuters) – Police officers were struck by rocks and bottles throughout a demonstration in the Oregon city of Portland late on Saturday and police informed individuals to leave the location or face arrest.

In a Twitter post, the police stated they had actually stated a riot for the collecting around the Penumbra (NYSE:-RRB- Kelly Building, a city building that houses workplaces consisting of police.

“Failure to leave may subject you to arrest, citation, or crowd control agents, including but not limited to tear gas and/or impact weapons,” the declaration included.