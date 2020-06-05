Police order evidence review against man suspected of spitting on rail worker who died of Covid-19

The Crown Prosecution Service has been requested to review evidence into the demise of railway worker Belly Mujinga in recognition of wider public curiosity, though the case will not be being reopened, British Transport Police stated.

Ms Mujinga died in April of coronavirus, a couple of weeks after an incident at London’s Victoria station, leaving a widower and an 11-year-old daughter.

British Transport Police (BTP) interviewed a 57-year-old man however stated the incident didn’t result in the worker’s demise and determined to not refer the case to the CPS.

In a brand new assertion on Friday, BTP stated it had invited the CPS to conduct an impartial review of the obtainable evidence, and whether or not there have been any additional traces of inquiry.

BTP stated it understood the depth of feeling over the case and that there have been additional questions over the way it was determined there was inadequate proof of a criminal offense to justify a prosecution.

The assertion learn: ‘We can guarantee the general public that we have now comprehensively reviewed all of the obtainable evidence and haven’t recognized any offences or behaviour that meets the brink for prosecution.’

The growth got here because the quantity of folks signing a petition launched in assist of Ms Mujinga topped one million.

The petition seeks justice for the household of Ms Mujinga, whose commerce union the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) has obtained messages of assist from throughout the UK and from international locations together with the US and Germany.

Ms Mujinga’s husband Lusamba thanked these who have signed the petition, saying the household had been on a ‘rollercoaster of feelings’.

The public response to the case being closed took the household unexpectedly, he stated, including it had come amid anger over the killing of George Floyd within the US.

He stated: ‘On Wednesday, hundreds of folks protested in London to cry it loud that black lives matter. Black lives do matter. Belly’s life mattered.

‘It mattered to me, to our daughter, our family and friends, to Belly’s colleagues, and now it issues to many hundreds of you on the market.

‘We have been there, united in our anger and our grief. United in our willpower to be heard and in our willpower to get change. We need justice for Belly.’

Angie Doll, managing director of Southern Railway and Gatwick Express, stated: ‘Our hearts exit to Belly’s household who we proceed to supply our deepest sympathies to.

‘While the conclusion of the British Transport Police investigation discovered no evidence of spitting, any loss of one of our devoted colleagues from coronavirus is one too many.

‘Our absolute focus stays on retaining all of our colleagues secure, and we proceed to comply with all Government well being recommendation to guard them.

‘We thank our key staff for his or her dedication at this extremely difficult time for our nation.’