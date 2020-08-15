Police on alert as protesters rally in the City of Stone Mountain | News

STONE MOUNTAIN,Ga (CBS46) – Protesters have actually collected in the City of Stone Mountain after Stone Mountain Park was closed to the public Saturday, August 15, due security issues ahead of prepared demonstrations.

There is a heavy police existence at Ridge Avenue and West Mountain Street which has to do with a block fromMain Street There are a number of police firms helping the regional police department.

“Security concerns have been identified and are being addressed by state and local law enforcement authorities,” stated the Stone Mountain Park Department of Public Safety Friday night.

A message to the public was likewise shared by the city. It checks out in part: