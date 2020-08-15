Police on alert as protesters rally in the City of Stone Mountain | News

STONE MOUNTAIN,Ga (CBS46) – Protesters have actually collected in the City of Stone Mountain after Stone Mountain Park was closed to the public Saturday, August 15, due security issues ahead of prepared demonstrations.
There is a heavy police existence at Ridge Avenue and West Mountain Street which has to do with a block fromMain Street There are a number of police firms helping the regional police department.
“Security concerns have been identified and are being addressed by state and local law enforcement authorities,” stated the Stone Mountain Park Department of Public Safety Friday night.
A message to the public was likewise shared by the city. It checks out in part:
The City of Stone Mountain is preparing for and getting ready for a minimum of 2 (2) opposing groups of protestors whose intents are to show at Stone Mountain Parkon August 15, 2020. Stone Mountain Park has actually made the choice to close the Park on this day. While the city has little info on what to anticipate throughout this time, out of the abundance of care we are asking the General Public to prevent the City of Stone Mountain, particularly the downtown location,on Saturday, August 15th, 2020 start at 4:00 am up until …