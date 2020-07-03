Police officers block judge’s entry into Constitutional Court of Armenia – report – Panorama

An incident occurred on Friday morning at the entrance of the building of the Constitutional Court of Armenia, News.am reported.

According to the information obtained by the media outlet, Constitutional Court judge Hrant Nazaryan desired to enter the court building, but high-ranking police officers blocked his way.

It is noteworthy that the security at the Constitutional Court building is usually performed by rank-and-file and junior-ranked police officers, but today top police officers may also be on duty at the Constitutional Court building, the source said.

Nazaryan had demanded from the police to provide grounds or written documents to prevent his lawful activities, but the police were unable to do this, solely citing the respective verbal order from their superiors.