Police officers arrested over ‘inappropriate’ murder victim photos

Two police officers have been arrested after they allegedly took a selfie with the bodies of two sisters who was simply murdered.

Nicole Smallman, 26, and her half-sister Bibaa Henry, 47, were found dead in Fryent Country Park in Wembley, north west London, earlier in the day this month – two days when they were reported missing.

Scotland Yard tonight unveiled two serving Metropolitan Police Constables were arrested on Monday on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.

Allegations images had been taken at the scene and shared with a ‘small number’ of the others emerged the other day. It was later claimed the officers took a selfie with the bodies of the ladies and shared it on WhatsApp.

Bibaa and Nicole were murdered in the early hours of June 6 after celebrating Bibaa’s 46th birthday with several friends.

A stranger, now confirmed to be male, killed the half sisters in a vicious knife attack sometime after 1am.

The women’s bodies were found after 1pm on June 7 next to one another in a treeline, with a post-mortem examination later revealing which they both died from multiple stab wounds.

Allegations emerged last week that ‘non-official and inappropriate photographs’ had been taken at the murder scene.

Dawn Butler MP, whose constituency borders the park where the women were found, told Channel 4: ‘It is really disturbing it is just unthinkable. To have a selfie with two dead women after which to share that with a forum on a Whatsapp group it does make you wonder just whats going on and what these officers have already been up to previously.’

Senior officers said they were ‘horrified and disgusted’ by the allegations, and said that Nicole and Bibaa’s grieving parents have already been informed of the ‘deeply disturbing’ development.

The officers, that have not been named but who are based with the Met’s North East Command, have been suspended from duty while the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) continue steadily to investigate.

It said The Met is handling matters involving those members of the general public who may have received those pictures.

IOPC Director for London Sal Naseem said: ‘These are sickening allegations and when we were made aware by the Metropolitan Police, we acted quickly to arrest the officers involved in order to seize vital evidence.

‘The victims’ family are naturally extremely distressed at this turn of events and we’re ensuring that they’re updated as our investigation is progressing.’

The sisters’ mother is 63-year-old Wilhelmina Smallman, the former Archdeacon of Southend, in the diocese of Chelmsford. She was the first BAME Archdeacon in the Anglican church.

The two Metropolitan Police Constables were arrested by IOPC investigators on Monday, and have been bailed, pending further enquiries.

Met Commander Paul Brogden said he was ‘horrified and disgusted’ by the allegations but cannot comment further while the investigation was ongoing.

He added: ‘If true, these actions are morally reprehensible and anybody involved will undoubtedly be robustly managed.

‘I am limited in terms of having the ability to comment further about the matter at this time to be able not to compromise the IOPC investigation.’

He unveiled senior representatives from the Met and the IOPC had visited the sisters’ parents to share with them in regards to the allegations.

‘This deeply disturbing information will without doubt have created additional traumatization for a household who are already grieving the devastating lack of two nearest and dearest,’ that he said.

‘I can only just start to imagine the impact of this; and I’d prefer to sincerely apologise to them because of this further burden.

‘I know that the wider community will share our shock and repulsion at these allegations and whilst our focus remains with Bibaa and Nicole’s family we’re also hearing the concerns our communities and key stakeholders would want to raise about these allegations.’

It comes merely a week after detectives released two ‘timed selfies’ of the sisters dancing with fairy lights before they certainly were brutally stabbed to death.

Pictures show Bibaa and Nicole dancing with fairy lights in the dark and listening to music in a park in Wembley after 1am on June 6.

Police investigating the ‘incredibly unusual’ deaths believe the lights created a ‘distinctive pattern’ which alerted local residents and passersby to their presence.

The images were ‘timed selfies’ taken using one of their cell phones, which were discovered in a pond in the park. Detective also said today that officers had found a number of items belonging to the pair.

Bibaa and Nicole may have struck up an amiable conversation using their killer and also offered him a drink, in accordance with some of the friends who were using them earlier later in the day and that have now been interviewed by detectives.

Amanda, a neighbour and close friend of Bibaa’s, who had been invited to the party but was unable to attend, told MailOnline: ‘Bibaa was very kind and big hearted.

‘She was always thoughtful of others and often stopped and talked to homeless people and also gave them money.

‘I did not know Nicole that well, but she was also a very generous and caring person.

‘I’ve spoken with some of the people that went to the party and so they all believe that Bibaa and Nicole were the type of women who would not need said no to a stranger if he asked them for a drink or perhaps wanted to join their party for a while.

‘That’s the sort of wonderful, open hearted women they were.’

Bibaa’s father is Herman Henry, who once won the England Boxing National Amateur Championships Featherweight title in 1982. Nicole’s father is called Christopher Smallman.

Bibaa, from Brent in north-west London, was an ‘exceptional’ senior social worker and ‘a passionate advocate for safeguarding vulnerable young ones and families’.

Her family said that before she qualified she would drive disabled young ones to their activities, ‘singing while they drove along’.

Nicole from Harrow, the youngest of three sisters, ‘saw beauty in everything’ and had a ‘very calm and good attitude towards anything else in life’.

Her family called her ‘a strong advocate for humanitarian causes and saving our planet’ along with an ‘amazing photographer, actor and singer’.

‘Friends and family all agree she was beautiful both inside and out,’ her family said.

In a statement your family said: ‘The greatest anxiety about any parent is that they can outlive their children. What makes our situation unique is that two adored sisters were murdered together on the same night.

‘The grief we feel is palpable, our beautiful and talented daughters gone. Although there clearly was a large age gap between them they shared most of the same interests. They were both quite definitely interested in the Arts.

‘Bibaa a hardworking professional was a great Senior Social Worker and a passionate advocate for safeguarding vulnerable young ones and families.

‘Before qualifying, also to earn some extra cash, she’d transport disabled children for their activities.

‘At her side in a car seat she would have our granddaughter who was a couple of months old. Her passengers loved them both, she knew all their names and Bibaa would have them singing while they drove along.

‘Bibaa loved her family and she was proud of her parents’ presents and talents. Bibaa’s father, Herman having been a former ABA Featherweight Champion and Business Man creating his own Building Contracting Company.

‘As her mother, she admired our moving through office company work in order to training as a teacher after which to train later on for the Priesthood.

‘Bibaa was hardly five feet but the girl had the very center of a big cat and a grin that would place Blackpool illuminations to pity.

‘Nicole being the particular youngest associated with three siblings was a happiness from the moment the girl entered our planet. Nicole noticed beauty inside everything; the girl had an extremely calm plus positive perspective towards anything else in life.

‘She must have been a strong suggest for Humanitarian causes plus saving the planet. Her dad Christopher and am would giggle together saying yes Nicole must have been a child from the 60s.

‘She had been an amazing Photographer, Actor plus Singer. Her speaking tone was smooth smooth.

‘Her tone of voice teacher from school got said the girl should do stereo or TV SET presenting. Friends and family members all concur she had been beautiful the two inside plus out. Nicole was amazingly laidback and incredibly approachable.

‘Nowadays we might be known as a ‘Blended Family’ nevertheless that is not the way you see yourself. It is not really something we might end up being happy to be said people.’

The statement continuing: ‘Bibaa plus Nicole had been sisters whoever untimely demise we will your time rest of existence trying to fully understand.

‘The tributes for the girls maintain flooding inside; it has been soothing, heart-breaking including times overpowering. Faith plus prayer is usually keeping us all going.

‘I’m uncertain how we would get through this specific without this. ‘The connection that hyperlinks your correct family is not merely one blood, nevertheless of value and pleasure in every other’s lifestyle.’ Richard Bach.

‘The soreness we sense as an is so strong no terms can show how we usually are feeling. This has had the devastating effect on our lives and day will get worse to consider our little ones, Bibaa plus Nicole, aren’t with us and they have been extremely killed by simply someone.

‘We are attracting anyone who could have seen, observed, or understand something in order to please get in touch with the police that are investigating just what has occurred to our daughters’.

Detectives said the particular suspect acquired a significant damage or accidents during the strike and is consideration to have left the particular park with the Valley Drive entrance. Police also think that it is possible the public may have found relevant pieces of property, however, not realised the value of them.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding mentioned: ‘Following the most recent attractiveness we acquired over 100 calls through members of the public that provided details which our officers are actually in the process associated with going through.

‘We are incredibly thankful for this specific response, plus want it to carry on. Extensive lookups are continuing at the picture and we are finding more facts all the time.

‘Any purpose for the killers remains unfamiliar, and we usually are exploring almost all possibilities.

‘The careful work completed by our professional search clubs has led to the particular recovery of any number of things belonging to the two Nicole plus Bibaa. This includes both these styles their cell phones, which were present in a fish pond some range from wherever they were uncovered.

‘We already realized that Nicole and Bibaa had been only in the playground from regarding 12.30am on Saturday June six. I can today confirm that the very last contact they may be believed to experienced with friends and family was at 1.05am.

‘They had been in great spirits plus taking selfie pictures, hearing music plus dancing along with fairy lamps until no less than 01.13am. Those lamps created an unique pattern, since the two pictures we are launching today display.

‘This in itself could have been noticeable in order to local inhabitants and other consumers of the playground.

‘We have gripped a considerable amount of SECURITY CAMERA from across the perimeter from the park as well as in surrounding highways. However for those who have CCTV or perhaps dash camera footage plus live in your area or had been out in the region and have not necessarily been called I desire you to get in contact.’

DCI Harding additional: ‘The sufferers were favorite sisters who had been very close in spite of their age distance. They had been surrounded by family and friends and it’s ridiculous what they are dealing with.

‘For their own sake plus the sake from the wider local community we need to recognize and digest the believe as soon as possible. And we need assist from the open public to do that.

‘So make sure you do e mail us with info you may have which may assist, regardless of small. Someone out there is aware something. I would keep these things look into their own conscience plus question their own protection of your individual who offers robbed children of a couple of beloved ladies.’

DCI Harding earlier said: ‘In this sort of establishing in non-urban London the particular murder can be extremely unusual also it gives us all an enormous offense scene to check through.

‘But we all won’t cease until we have done almost everything we need to perform here to try and find out, of course, if the public may help us with this that would be amazing.’

The suspect will probably be wearing a gazebind from a ‘noticeable’ injury along with caused ‘significant’ blood loss from your time of the particular attack. Police have been accumulating blood samples from your scene.

DCI Harding said that individuals should not be scared of flagging possible suspects in order to police when they know somebody in the area who will be bandaging a good unexplained damage or accidents.

When asked in case he was concerned the fantastic might affect again, this individual said: ‘We always have the fear of just what might occur but we have been assuring the public we are compromising the clock.’

It has additionally emerged that the Snapchat consumer warned in regards to a man ‘killing people’ in the community and making the rounds ‘scaring’ individuals a week prior to the two killers.

The 15-year-old child of regional resident Amanda Jacob Da Silva, 40, mentioned her good friend had published about a person ‘going close to north-west London’ on the application.

‘She said for folks around Brent to be mindful, tell individuals where you are if you are intending out also to call individuals if you are away by yourself,’ the girl mentioned. ‘It mentioned especially women. It mentioned there is a person going around eliminating people plus the person within the Snapchat mentioned tell individuals where you are.’

Police had been called in order to Fryent Country Park from around 1pm on June 7 into a report associated with two ladies found unconcerned.

Officers and the particular London Ambulance Service attended the scene. The post-mortem exam conducted about June nine gave the main cause of death regarding both ladies as rute wounds.

Nicole plus Bibaa had been in a group who congregated in the playground from close to 7.40pm on June 5 to indicate Bibaa’s 46th birthday. Gradually people are considered to have left through the evening.

Officers consider Nicole plus Bibaa had been murdered following 1am.

Both Nicole and Bibaa were documented as absent to authorities late about June six when they would not return residence, before we were holding discovered about Sunday. Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) usually are investigating, using the assistance associated with officers from your North West Command Unit.

North West Borough commander Roy Smith promised to ‘leave no rock unturned’, incorporating: ‘My feelings are using the family who may have lost a couple of loved ones inside the most terrible of conditions.

‘I know the skilled investigation staff are working night and day to identify the person who is dependable as rapidly as possible and be sure they are delivered to justice. We will depart no rock unturned. Extra resources happen to be brought in to aid from throughout the Met which include additional investigators.’

A 36-year-old person arrested inside south London on hunch of murder was released without further action.