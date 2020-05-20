A pupil police officer who stole fry-ups from the staff canteen throughout the first week of his new job has been barred from every police force in Britain.

Former Pc Jamie Larman took seven full English breakfast meals from the Thames Valley Police (TVP) coaching centre cafeteria between 29 January and 6 February, with out paying.

Officers on the facility in Sulhamstead, Berks, are entitled to free meals and are allowed to remain on-site in the event that they stay greater than 20 “crow” miles away.

But as a “non-residential” employee from Abingdon, Larman faced disciplinary action after telling fellow trainee officers: “I am not entitled to this, but I should be, I only live just inside the boundary.”

Just two weeks into his new constable function, which he began on January 27, Larman resigned after colleagues “challenged” him over stealing the fry-ups.

At a digital misconduct listening to, John Campbell, Chief Constable of TVP, concluded that he had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour as he didn’t act with integrity or honesty.

Larman has been banned from ever making use of to a job in any police force in Britain once more.

Mr Campbell stated: “He states that the reason for his actions were to build rapport with colleagues who met early for breakfast ahead of training.”

“I consider this nonsense. He could still have fulfilled this objective by paying for his own food and not stealing from TVP.”

“It was not a ‘mistake’ as he suggests, it was wilful and dishonest. He has no place in TVP. If he was still serving I would have dismissed him without notice. He will be placed on the College of Policing barred list,” he added.

Larman was warned final yr when he was caught stealing meals earlier than a coaching day as a Police Community Support Officer for TVP.

The ex-officer has admitted the wrongdoing alleged, conceding his behaviour amounted to Gross Misconduct.