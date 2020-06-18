Police officer shot dead in Ireland

A police officer in has died after being shot in Ireland.

The Gardai officer was gunned down just before midnight on Wednesday in town of Castlerea, in County Roscommon.

“One man has been arrested in connection with this investigation and is currently detained in Castlerea Garda Station,” police said in a statement.

Police have closed off the centre of Castlerea to traffic as investigations continue in the town of less than 2,000.

Police said it would identify the officer once next of kin had been informed.