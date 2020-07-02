Police Officer Mocks ‘Defund The Police’ Protesters After They Request Security

A viral video posted to TikTok this past weekend shows an officer having an excellent laugh over a group of ‘defund the police’ protesters requesting security because of their event.

The officer, whose badge is not visible in the video, can hardly contain his smile as that he points out the irony.

“So I come in this morning and we’re informed there’s going to be a protest to ‘defund the police.’ Well, that’s fine, I like protests,” that he says to the camera.

“Except they requested a police presence. You know, for their safety … at the ‘defund the police’ event,” that he reiterates.

Finally, that he says, “I s*** you not.”

“They requested a police presence, you know, for their safety at the ‘defund the police’ event.”

pic.twitter.com/oPQmQlbAXK — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) June 27, 2020

Defend the Police

Rioters on the street have now been calling for a movement to ‘defund the police’ for obvious reasons – they’re committing arsons, acts of terrorism, and general looting all in the name of justice.

They’re not quite big fans of law and order.

These same rioters are being incited – irresponsibly – by radical Democrats who have plumped for a platform of lawlessness as we approach the 2020 election.

Comedian Bill Maher has said the phrase it self shows Democrats are “f***ing stupid about politics,” while the mother of Trayvon Martin has called for the actual opposites action in the wake of racial tensions.

“I think we need more police,” she declared. “We need police with better standards, and police with better ethics and better work habits.”

This virtually sums up how illogical everything is right now. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) June 28, 2020

Hypocrisy

This isn’t the very first time liberals have now been called out for their raging hypocrisy.

Former Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders showed up to a 2018 anti-gun rally in Washington, D.C., and that he brought several armed guards with him.

Bernie Sanders just got here and the #walkout students went crazy, please enjoy this video of his arrival: pic.twitter.com/rOh5uWCPAB — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) March 14, 2018

Just a couple of weeks later, at the ‘March For Our Lives,’ security was in high demand at a rally seeking to ban guns in America.

A reporter for the Daily Caller wrote, “Each celebrity speaker and high school activist who took the stage to give an impassioned speech condemning firearms was themselves protected by a wide arsenal of firearms.”

Later that summer, the NRA mocked anti-gun zealot David Hogg for having his own armed security at a protest outside their headquarters.

And here we have cop-hating leftists demanding protection from … well … cops.

Conservative actor James Woods has responded to the movement to defund the authorities by saying advocates should just “opt-out” of police protection should they don’t want to buy.

Why don't you people who want to "defund the police" simply "opt out" from police protection? You could all send notarized letters to your local departments that so long as wish to participate. Police costs would be less. Taxpayers would save money. Win/win for everybody! #Fool https://t.co/e3iXqHFs0I — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 4, 2020

Time to place your money where your mouth is, anti-police activists.