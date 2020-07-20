Police officer father gives advice to new motorists and reveals why P-platers feel targeted by cops

A New South Wales police officer has revealed why P-plate drivers feel like they are targeted by law enforcement.

Sergeant Matthew McCarthy from the Hume Police District in Goulburn said P-Platers drew ‘attention on themselves’ which ‘may give them the impression we stop them more frequently.

The police officer was inspired to write an open letter to P-plate drivers after his own son passed his test.

In a piece written for Southern Highland News, Sergeant McCarthy said police do not target new drivers on the road.

Sergeant Matthew McCarthy said police do not target P-platers as they bring enough attention to themselves. Pictured: Officers pull over a p-plate driver accused of driving more than twice the speed limit in August 2019

‘As a general rule we don’t need to target young drivers, they more often than not bring enough attention on themselves and this may give the impression that we stop them more frequently,’ Sergeant McCarthy wrote.

He added that P-platers had ‘far less experience and far more restrictions than most drivers’ and were known for ‘risk taking decision making’ meaning that they often came to the attention of the police.

P-plate drivers in New South Wales cannot exceed 90km/h, never use a mobile phone, have only four demerit points and can never have any alcohol in their system.

Sergeant McCarthy said he finds far more drivers aged over 35 behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol and theorised the benefits of a blanket no alcohol rule.

He said young drivers are more experienced behind the wheel than in previous generations through access to a wealth of resources and examinations they must pass before being able to drive on their own.

Sergeant McCarthy said he was in full support of the 120 learner driving hours as a great way for parents to spend quality time with their kids.

He hoped parents instilled safe driving tactics into their children in an effort to prevent the chance of any horror accidents on the road.

‘If you are lucky enough to have your son or daughter stopped by the police whilst driving and if his or her licence is suspended then thank your God that your child is there to tell you,’ he said.

He also gave his advice to new drivers on the road, signing off with ‘remember to give plenty of room to L-platers.