Police officer failed to circulate CCTV images of acid attack suspect who went on to kill woman

A Metropolitan Police officer is set to face misconduct proceedings after failing to pass on CCTV images of a suspect who went on to kill a woman in an acid attack.

Xeneral Webster, 20, was identified the day after the detective constable, who has not been named, finally passed on the evidence 20 months after a woman was caught in the midst of an acid attack at a cinema in Ealing, west London.

By then he was starting a 17-year jail sentence for the manslaughter of carer Joanne Rand, 47, after admitting the first acid killing in the UK in 2018.

Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

The innocent bystander was fatally wounded when she was hit with sulphuric acid in High Wycombe in June 2017 during a fight between Webster and another man.

When it emerged Webster was the prime suspect in an attack three months earlier in March 2017, Ms Rand’s family said she might still be alive had the Met not allegedly let her attacker slip through the net.

left Created with Sketch.



right Created with Sketch.



1/50 1 June 2020 Customers socially distance themselves as they queue to enter Ikea in Warrington. The store opening saw large queues of people and traffic on adjacent roads as it reopened after the lockdown. The furniture and housewares chain reopened its stores across England and Northern Ireland subject to several restrictions, keeping its restaurants closed and asking customers to shop alone Getty 2/50 31 May 2020 A man wearing a protective face mask kneels in front of police officers during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd near the U.S. Embassy, London, Britai Reuters 3/50 30 May 2020 Visitors at Grassholme Reservoir in Lunedale, Co Durham are able to cross an ancient packhorse bridge as work on the dam wall means water levels have dropped signifcantly to reveal this monument of the pas UK 4/50 29 May 2020 British Tennis player Maia Lumsden in action at Bridge of Allan Tennis Club. People can meet family and friends outdoors and play sports such as golf and tennis again as the country is moving into phase one of the Scottish Government’s plan for gradually lifting lockdown PA 5/50 28 May 2020 A police frogman, searches for a weapon in Abington Lake in in Northampton Getty 6/50 27 May 2020 Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears before the Liaison Committee via Zoom from the cabinet room at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus 10 Downing Street/Reuters 7/50 26 May 2020 Members of the public relax on the beach at Botany Bay in Margate Getty 8/50 25 May 2020 Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, makes a statement inside 10 Downing Street, London, over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions AP 9/50 24 May 2020 A demonstrator holds a sign reading ‘Why are you above the law?’ outside the house of Dominic Cummings in London, following allegations Cummings broke coronavirus lockdown rules by travelling across the country Reuters 10/50 23 May 2020 People take a walk near Durdle Door as cows graze in Lulworth Reuters 11/50 22 May 2020 Waves break onto a wall at Brighton beach Reuters 12/50 21 May 2020 Cafe owner Francini Osorio serves customers in a trial phase during the coronavirus lockdown. Osorio has installed an air purifier and 35 clear shower curtains, which will divide customers and tables, in the Francini Cafe De Colombia, Worcester, ready for the re-opening of his business as lockdown restrictions are eased PA 13/50 20 May 2020 People at Bournemouth beach in Dorset, as people flock to parks and beaches with lockdown measures eased. The Met Office has predicted the hottest day of the year PA 14/50 19 May 2020 A dog jumps into the water as families relax at a Lido in London AP 15/50 18 May 2020 A fan celebrates outside Celtic Park after Celtic were crowned champions of the Scottish Premiership. Hearts were also relegated after a decision was made to conclude the season with immediate effect PA 16/50 17 May 2020 People on Brighton beach after the introduction of measures to bring the country out of lockdown PA 17/50 16 May 2020 Police lead away Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, as protesters gather in breach of lockdown rules in Hyde Park in London after the introduction of measures to bring the country out of lockdown. PA 18/50 15 May 2020 Estonian freelance ballet dancer and choreographer, Eve Mutso performs her daily fitness routine near her home in Glasgow, Scotland Getty 19/50 14 May 2020 Senior charge nurse Jan Ferguson views artwork “Theatre of Dott’s” by Kate Ive, inspired by Professor Norman Dott and his neurosurgery theatres at the Western General from 1960-2019. It is one of a number of artworks which sit on the walls of NHS Lothians’ Department of Clinical Neurosciences (DCN) which has been transferred into a purpose-built new home on the Little France campus in Edinburgh PA 20/50 13 May 2020 Team GB’s karate athlete Jordan Thomas trains outside his apartment in Manchester Reuters 21/50 12 May 2020 Nurses from central London hospitals protest on international nurses day about the chronic underfunding of the NHS and other issues surrounding the health service outside the gates of Downing Street, London PA 22/50 11 May 2020 Waves crash at Tynemouth pier on the North East coast PA 23/50 10 May 2020 A woman passes street art and a poster in East London Reuters 24/50 9 May 2020 Police patrol the beach in Brighton Getty 25/50 8 May 2020 The British Royal Air Force Red Arrows conduct a fly past over the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE Day) in Britain MOD/Reuters 26/50 7 May 2020 Team GB sailor Eilidh McIntyre during a training session at her home in Portsmouth Reuters 27/50 6 May 2020 Labour Party leader Keir Starmer listens to Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during PMQs UK Parliament/AFP/Getty 28/50 5 May 2020 The sun appears to explode over the horizon in this montage of images captured by photographer Nick Lucas near his home in Ringwood, Hampshire. Nick took a number of pictures just a few seconds apart on a tripod mounted camera which were then combined to give the eye catching dawn image Nick Lucas/SWNS 29/50 4 May 2020 Leeds Green Watch firefighters observe a minute’s silence outside the fire station in Kirkstall Rd, in memory their colleagues that lost their lives in the line of duty PA 30/50 3 May 2020 Staff at The Berkeley hotel give food to ambulance workers Reuters 31/50 2 May 2020 One of a small group of anti-lockdown protesters speaks to a police officer as they gather outside New Scotland Yard in Victoria, London AFP via Getty 32/50 1 May 2020 Bonnie the Llama grazes in a field in the Scottish Borders alongside a sign supporting the NHS as the UK continues in lockdown PA 33/50 30 April 2020 Colonel Tom Moore and his daughter Hannah celebrate his 100th birthday, with an RAF flypast provided by a Spitfire and a Hurricane over his home in Marston Moretaine. Colonel Moore, formerly a Captain, received a promotion in honour of his birthday and in recognition of the funds, in excess of £30m, he raised for the NHS by walking laps of his garden Capture the Light Photography/Getty 34/50 29 April 2020 Britain’s Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions, as members of Parliament observe social distancing due to the coronavirus, in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 UK Parliament/AP 35/50 28 April 2020 NHS staff at the Mater hospital in Belfast, during a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the NHS staff and key workers who have died during the coronavirus outbreak PA 36/50 27 April 2020 The sun rises behind redundant oil platforms moored in the Firth of Forth near Kirkcaldy, Fife. Global oil prices have crashed after the coronavirus pandemic reduced demand, with analysts warning that the oil majors may be looking at one of their biggest quarter-on-quarter profitability hits in history. PA 37/50 26 April 2020 Frankie Lynch celebrates on the Mall where the finish of the London Marathon was due to take place today after running 2.6 miles instead of 26 miles to raise money for The Running Charity Reuters 38/50 25 April 2020 A muslim woman walks past balloons outside the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London Reuters 39/50 24 April 2020 An empty Brighton Pier, closed during the Coronavirus pandemic as temperatures reach 20 degrees in the South East Rex 40/50 23 April 2020 Farmers work with vehicles to prepare a field next to a field of flowering rapeseed near Pontefract, West Yorkshire AFP/Getty 41/50 22 April 2020 The Northern Lights, the Milky Way and a Lyrid meteor at the Bathing House near Howick, Northumberland, as the Lyrid meteor shower reached its peak PA 42/50 21 April 2020 Badger the Border Collie surrounded by bluebells at Shrawley Wood in Worcestershire PA 43/50 20 April 2020 A dog walker on Blyth beach in Northumberland PA 44/50 19 April 2020 A piece of coronavirus themed street art grafitti in East London AFP via Getty 45/50 18 April 2020 Members of the City Specialist Cleaning team spray disinfectant around posts in the town centre of Eastleigh, Hampshire PA 46/50 17 April 2020 A taped-up bench in the hamlet of Diglea, Greater Manchester AFP/Getty 47/50 16 April 2020 A woman wearing a protective face mask and gloves walks past graffiti in Bow, London Reuters 48/50 15 April 2020 A burned down mobile phone mast in London. According to reports, at least 20 mobile phone masts across Britain are believed to have been vandalised and government and telecom sources are increasingly concerned about the impact of conspiracy theories linking coronavirus to 5G networks EPA 49/50 14 April 2020 The new Nightingale Hospital in Washington, Tyne and Wear, being fitted out PA 50/50 13 April 2020 Walkers enjoy the bluebells in Wanstead Park in London PA

1/50 1 June 2020 Customers socially distance themselves as they queue to enter Ikea in Warrington. The store opening saw large queues of people and traffic on adjacent roads as it reopened after the lockdown. The furniture and housewares chain reopened its stores across England and Northern Ireland subject to several restrictions, keeping its restaurants closed and asking customers to shop alone Getty 2/50 31 May 2020 A man wearing a protective face mask kneels in front of police officers during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd near the U.S. Embassy, London, Britai Reuters 3/50 30 May 2020 Visitors at Grassholme Reservoir in Lunedale, Co Durham are able to cross an ancient packhorse bridge as work on the dam wall means water levels have dropped signifcantly to reveal this monument of the pas UK 4/50 29 May 2020 British Tennis player Maia Lumsden in action at Bridge of Allan Tennis Club. People can meet family and friends outdoors and play sports such as golf and tennis again as the country is moving into phase one of the Scottish Government’s plan for gradually lifting lockdown PA

5/50 28 May 2020 A police frogman, searches for a weapon in Abington Lake in in Northampton Getty 6/50 27 May 2020 Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears before the Liaison Committee via Zoom from the cabinet room at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus 10 Downing Street/Reuters 7/50 26 May 2020 Members of the public relax on the beach at Botany Bay in Margate Getty 8/50 25 May 2020 Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, makes a statement inside 10 Downing Street, London, over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions AP

9/50 24 May 2020 A demonstrator holds a sign reading ‘Why are you above the law?’ outside the house of Dominic Cummings in London, following allegations Cummings broke coronavirus lockdown rules by travelling across the country Reuters 10/50 23 May 2020 People take a walk near Durdle Door as cows graze in Lulworth Reuters 11/50 22 May 2020 Waves break onto a wall at Brighton beach Reuters 12/50 21 May 2020 Cafe owner Francini Osorio serves customers in a trial phase during the coronavirus lockdown. Osorio has installed an air purifier and 35 clear shower curtains, which will divide customers and tables, in the Francini Cafe De Colombia, Worcester, ready for the re-opening of his business as lockdown restrictions are eased PA

13/50 20 May 2020 People at Bournemouth beach in Dorset, as people flock to parks and beaches with lockdown measures eased. The Met Office has predicted the hottest day of the year PA 14/50 19 May 2020 A dog jumps into the water as families relax at a Lido in London AP 15/50 18 May 2020 A fan celebrates outside Celtic Park after Celtic were crowned champions of the Scottish Premiership. Hearts were also relegated after a decision was made to conclude the season with immediate effect PA 16/50 17 May 2020 People on Brighton beach after the introduction of measures to bring the country out of lockdown PA

17/50 16 May 2020 Police lead away Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, as protesters gather in breach of lockdown rules in Hyde Park in London after the introduction of measures to bring the country out of lockdown. PA 18/50 15 May 2020 Estonian freelance ballet dancer and choreographer, Eve Mutso performs her daily fitness routine near her home in Glasgow, Scotland Getty 19/50 14 May 2020 Senior charge nurse Jan Ferguson views artwork “Theatre of Dott’s” by Kate Ive, inspired by Professor Norman Dott and his neurosurgery theatres at the Western General from 1960-2019. It is one of a number of artworks which sit on the walls of NHS Lothians’ Department of Clinical Neurosciences (DCN) which has been transferred into a purpose-built new home on the Little France campus in Edinburgh PA 20/50 13 May 2020 Team GB’s karate athlete Jordan Thomas trains outside his apartment in Manchester Reuters

21/50 12 May 2020 Nurses from central London hospitals protest on international nurses day about the chronic underfunding of the NHS and other issues surrounding the health service outside the gates of Downing Street, London PA 22/50 11 May 2020 Waves crash at Tynemouth pier on the North East coast PA 23/50 10 May 2020 A woman passes street art and a poster in East London Reuters 24/50 9 May 2020 Police patrol the beach in Brighton Getty

25/50 8 May 2020 The British Royal Air Force Red Arrows conduct a fly past over the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE Day) in Britain MOD/Reuters 26/50 7 May 2020 Team GB sailor Eilidh McIntyre during a training session at her home in Portsmouth Reuters 27/50 6 May 2020 Labour Party leader Keir Starmer listens to Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during PMQs UK Parliament/AFP/Getty 28/50 5 May 2020 The sun appears to explode over the horizon in this montage of images captured by photographer Nick Lucas near his home in Ringwood, Hampshire. Nick took a number of pictures just a few seconds apart on a tripod mounted camera which were then combined to give the eye catching dawn image Nick Lucas/SWNS

29/50 4 May 2020 Leeds Green Watch firefighters observe a minute’s silence outside the fire station in Kirkstall Rd, in memory their colleagues that lost their lives in the line of duty PA 30/50 3 May 2020 Staff at The Berkeley hotel give food to ambulance workers Reuters 31/50 2 May 2020 One of a small group of anti-lockdown protesters speaks to a police officer as they gather outside New Scotland Yard in Victoria, London AFP via Getty 32/50 1 May 2020 Bonnie the Llama grazes in a field in the Scottish Borders alongside a sign supporting the NHS as the UK continues in lockdown PA

33/50 30 April 2020 Colonel Tom Moore and his daughter Hannah celebrate his 100th birthday, with an RAF flypast provided by a Spitfire and a Hurricane over his home in Marston Moretaine. Colonel Moore, formerly a Captain, received a promotion in honour of his birthday and in recognition of the funds, in excess of £30m, he raised for the NHS by walking laps of his garden Capture the Light Photography/Getty 34/50 29 April 2020 Britain’s Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions, as members of Parliament observe social distancing due to the coronavirus, in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 UK Parliament/AP 35/50 28 April 2020 NHS staff at the Mater hospital in Belfast, during a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the NHS staff and key workers who have died during the coronavirus outbreak PA 36/50 27 April 2020 The sun rises behind redundant oil platforms moored in the Firth of Forth near Kirkcaldy, Fife. Global oil prices have crashed after the coronavirus pandemic reduced demand, with analysts warning that the oil majors may be looking at one of their biggest quarter-on-quarter profitability hits in history. PA

37/50 26 April 2020 Frankie Lynch celebrates on the Mall where the finish of the London Marathon was due to take place today after running 2.6 miles instead of 26 miles to raise money for The Running Charity Reuters 38/50 25 April 2020 A muslim woman walks past balloons outside the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London Reuters 39/50 24 April 2020 An empty Brighton Pier, closed during the Coronavirus pandemic as temperatures reach 20 degrees in the South East Rex 40/50 23 April 2020 Farmers work with vehicles to prepare a field next to a field of flowering rapeseed near Pontefract, West Yorkshire AFP/Getty

41/50 22 April 2020 The Northern Lights, the Milky Way and a Lyrid meteor at the Bathing House near Howick, Northumberland, as the Lyrid meteor shower reached its peak PA 42/50 21 April 2020 Badger the Border Collie surrounded by bluebells at Shrawley Wood in Worcestershire PA 43/50 20 April 2020 A dog walker on Blyth beach in Northumberland PA 44/50 19 April 2020 A piece of coronavirus themed street art grafitti in East London AFP via Getty

45/50 18 April 2020 Members of the City Specialist Cleaning team spray disinfectant around posts in the town centre of Eastleigh, Hampshire PA 46/50 17 April 2020 A taped-up bench in the hamlet of Diglea, Greater Manchester AFP/Getty 47/50 16 April 2020 A woman wearing a protective face mask and gloves walks past graffiti in Bow, London Reuters 48/50 15 April 2020 A burned down mobile phone mast in London. According to reports, at least 20 mobile phone masts across Britain are believed to have been vandalised and government and telecom sources are increasingly concerned about the impact of conspiracy theories linking coronavirus to 5G networks EPA

49/50 14 April 2020 The new Nightingale Hospital in Washington, Tyne and Wear, being fitted out PA 50/50 13 April 2020 Walkers enjoy the bluebells in Wanstead Park in London PA

“Had this acid attack in March 2017 been investigated properly at the time, Webster the alleged perpetrator would have been dealt with and may not have been free to carry out the horrific attack in June 2017 on Jo and she may still be with us,” they said.

“We feel let down by the Metropolitan Police.”

A probe by the police watchdog found the detective constable obtained CCTV images a day after the Ealing attack, in which the woman suffered significant leg injuries.

He said the images would be circulated via an internal database when he was next on duty on the crime report.

But they were not circulated until November 8 2018 and Webster was identified the next day.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the officer, who has been placed on restricted duties, has a case to answer for misconduct and the Met will arrange disciplinary proceedings.

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: “Our investigation began against a backdrop of an escalation in acid attacks in London.

No hype, just the advice and analysis you need

“The consequences of such attacks are devastating, and my sympathies are with the family and friends of Joanne Rand because the circumstances surrounding her death are truly tragic.

“Having assessed all of the evidence we concluded the failure on the part of the detective constable to circulate the CCTV image was not intentional or deliberate, however it was entirely avoidable.

“The officer had an opportunity in April 2017 to circulate the CCTV but this did not happen.

“We passed our report and its findings to the Metropolitan Police Service who agreed with us that the officer had a case to answer for misconduct.

“They will now arrange for a misconduct meeting to take place during which the evidence will be assessed.”

The IOPC said it only names officers facing gross misconduct proceedings.

The Met said: “Following the conclusion of the investigation in February it was agreed that the DC had a case to answer for misconduct for breaching the standards of professional behaviour in respect of duties and responsibilities, orders and instructions and discreditable conduct.

“The MPS will now arrange for disciplinary proceedings to take place in due course.

“The officer is currently on restricted duties.”