Police: Millersville woman struck mom with baby bouncer, threatened to kill her with steak knife

Rhiannon Enck-Polanski, 27, likewise apparently threatened a 5-month-old kid with the knife throughout a domestic event on July 10, Manor Township Police declare

MILLERSVILLE, Pa.– A 27- year-old Lancaster County woman has actually been charged with threatening the well-being of a kid, basic attack, and other offenses after a declared domestic event previously this month, according to Manor Township Police.

Rhiannon Enck-Polaski, of Millersville, is implicated of striking her mom with a metal baby bouncer and threatening to kill her with a steak knife after a spoken conflict turned physical at a house on the 200 block of Walnut Hill Road on July 10, cops state.

Enck-Polanski likewise apparently tossed a 5-month-old kid onto a sofa, slapped his leg, and held the steak knife to his neck while threatening to kill him, cops declare.

She likewise harmed a tv by striking it with the knife, breaking the screen, cops state.