Police: Memphis man escapes custody twice and leads officers on foot chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man is dealing with a long list of charges after cops state he left custodytwice

.

Investigators state Marcus Dotson initially left custody after officers challenged him Tuesday early morning as he was supposedly pressing taken yard devices near Southern and South Greer in the East Buntyn area. They needed to chase him on foot after he removed running.

Police reached him however declare he escaped even after they Tased himtwice Officers state they utilized Tasers since the 37- year-old kept attempting to eliminate them off.

Investigators state Dotson then slipped out of a team automobile after slipping out of his handcuffs. They state he had 2 sets of cuffs on however released his hand from among them prior to moving his arm through the metal bars to open the back entrance.

Officers discovered Dotson at a close-by house, hours after they state he left the team automobile. They state he still had at least one set of cuffs on however didn’t withstand arrest this time.

Dotson’s charges consist of robbery and averting arrest. He will deal with a judge Thursday.

Investigators state Dotson took yard devices from a house on South Greer, however what troubles next-door neighbors a lot more is he supposedly took from a man who just recently died. That man’s next-door neighbor called 911 and declared to area Dotson strolling down the …