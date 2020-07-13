Police: Man steals private ambulance, car wearing firefighter uniform in Streeterville

CHICAGO – A private ambulance and a car were stolen Saturday morning by a suspect wearing a firefighter uniform in Streeterville.

At around 10 a.m., Chicago police were dispatched to the 100 block of West Oak Street on the report of a stolen vehicle.

A man stole a private ambulance and drove it a few blocks away to the 200 block of East Lake Shore Drive. He got out and told a 47-year-old man he previously to move his car for an emergency.

The man told police the suspect was wearing a firefighter uniform and emptied property from the ambulance into the victim’s car. Police said then fled the scene.

The stolen vehicle is really a white Ford fusion with a Blackhawks license plate.