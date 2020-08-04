Police: Man admitted to shooting father at son’s funeral | Local News













A first-degree murder suspect in the slaying of a father attending his child’s visitation appeared Sunday early morning in Scott County Court.

Nuemonei Tre Vonne Laster, 24, of 713 W. 16 th St., Davenport, is being kept in Scott County Jail on charges on felony charges of first-degree murder, avoiding, felon in ownership of a gun and disturbance with a weapon. His cash-only bond is $300,000

Jeramie Shorter, 26, of Davenport, was shot about 11: 30 a.m. Saturday outdoors Weerts Funeral Home, and later on passed away.

Shorter was the father of Jermier Leon Shorter, 8, ofSt Paul, Minn., who passed away from cancer. Jermier was born in Davenport.

Visitation was set for 9 a.m. up until midday at the funeral house. Services were set up at the Pentecostal Church of God, Davenport, with a live stream on the Weerts Facebook page.

Kylea Crawford and Jeramie Shorter were Jermier’s moms and dads, according to his obituary.