Police: Malta woman never returned vehicle after test drive | Crime and Courts

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Malta woman is facing grand larceny charges for allegedly never returning a vehicle after taking it for a test drive.

According to state police, Cassie A. Blazejeski, 24, contacted the owner of the vehicle about a test drive after noticing the car had a “for sale” on its window in a parking lot of a local business.

The owner agreed to let Blazejeski test drive the vehicle, but police said she never returned the car after several hours.

Police were notified and Blazejeski was located in Saratoga Springs.

She was charged with felony grand larceny.

Blazejeski was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Greenfield Town Court on Sept. 14.

