Police Looking To Identify Woman Whose Remains Were Found In Plastic Container In South Philadelphia – CBS Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police need help identifying a woman whose decomposing body was found last month inside a plastic container in the city’s Grays Ferry neighborhood. The woman’s body was found on the 3000 block of Wharton Street on July 15.

Police say the body was wrapped in plastic wrap inside a large plastic gray container.

Philly Police need help identifying the remains of a woman after her decomposing body found last month inside a plastic container in #GraysFerry. Anyone who recognizes this tattoo or clothing is asked to call the @PhillyPolice Homicide Unit https://t.co/BzJN41cXTT pic.twitter.com/OBUhof5M38 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) August 5, 2020

The woman was between 5’5 to 5’7 feet tall and had straight dark-colored hair.

She was wearing a Forever 21 army green tank top and multi-colored leggings, both in size L-XL. She was also wearing an ace bandage on her right forearm and had a tattoo on her left upper back of a rose with the possible words “R.I.P. Jassy 5-11-08.”

If you have any information that can help police, call Philadelphia police at 215-686-1232.