Police looking for woman who allegedly coughed on baby in California

“The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect was upset the female was not maintaining proper social distancing, so the suspect removed her face mask, got close to the baby’s face, and coughed 2-3 times,” said San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia.

Garcia added the suspect left the establishment and hasn’t been identified or apprehended by authorities as of Monday night.

“Coughing on someone’s face. She did it on purpose it’s not like she did it on accident, oh cough, cough – no she purposely coughed on my son’s face,” Mireya Mora, the boy’s mother told San Francisco’s KGO-TV. “It happened so quick I was in shock. She got close, she took off her mask, and she coughed three times super hard on my son’s face.”

Mora, who is Hispanic, claimed the woman started harassing them following the mother started speaking Spanish, according to the station.

The San Jose Police Department said the suspect was called a white female in her 60s with a medium build. She was seen last wearing a gray bandana, glasses, long sleeve shirt with gray vertical lines, white dress pants, and patterned athletic shoes.

Anyone with more information is asked to get hold of Detective Dan Bowman of the San Jose Police Department’s Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161. Tipsters who contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, at (408) 947-7867 might be eligible for a cash reward.