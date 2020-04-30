Police looking for suspect after two injured and one dead in Pasco shooting

Police authorities reported a shooting incident in Pasco, with at least one dead and multiple injured.

The Pasco police said they intervened after multiple shots were reported on Wednesday evening outside a home in E. Lewis street.

Police authorities informed reporters that the Pasco shooting took place around 6 p.m, at a home in 1900 block, East Lewis St. Two individuals reportedly open fired leading to multiple people getting shot.

The place of the incident is just a street away from Vergil’s Robinson Elementary School.

Pasco Shooting With at least One Dead and Two Injured

Pasco Police also reported finding a dead body inside the home. The body is of an adult male but the identity has not been revealed yet. They further mentioned that the coroner for Franklin County has been summoned to the scene of the most recent Pasco shooting.

Two other individuals were reported injured. Pasco police informed that the injured victims have been shifted to a local hospital and are on their way to recovery.

Pasco Police Barricade Street, Anticipate a Stand-Off

Police authorities also said that they found multiple bullet shots at a gas station in Conoco. They further revealed that blood trails were found near the Conoco station that led to the building’s roof.

Pasco Police reported, they are still in search of the suspect and added that they called in the SWAT team for help. They also warned the public to be on a lookout and report immediately if they see anything suspicious.

Multiple witnesses from the crime scene told the police that they saw many possible suspects run towards S. Elm street.

Roads around the Conoco gas station have been barricaded. Pasco Police, along with deputies from Franklin County Sheriff’s office are on the scene with multiple drones.

The suspect has not been apprehended yet. Pasco Police say, they are on a lookout and are still investigating.

Source