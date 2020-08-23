Police Look For Man Giving ‘Covid Hugs’ To Walmart Shoppers In Springfield – CBS Boston

SPRINGFIELD (CBS)– Police are asking the general public for assistance in looking for a man following a troubling occurrence at aSpringfield Walmart He was supposedly hugging shoppers and after that informing them they now have coronavirus, according to authorities.

It occurred to several consumers at the Boston Road Walmart on Saturday,Aug 15 at about 7 p.m.

“This suspect took an item out of a victims hands and then gave him a hug,” Springfield police composed onFacebook “He told the victim ‘Just giving you a Covid hug. You now have Covid.’”

One victim, a cancer survivor, informed police the unknown man began chuckling and after that left.

Anyone with details is asked to call police at 413-787-6355.