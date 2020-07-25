Police launch urgent appeal for missing mother, 28, and 20-month-old son

A mother and her one-year-old son have actually been missing for almost 24 hours triggering police to launch an urgentappeal

Madelina Arapu, 28, and Darius were last seen in the house in West Watford at 4.30 pm the other day.

The mother and son were thought to be taking a train to Northampton last night however have actually not been seen considering that.

Madelina Arapu, 28, and her son Darius, 20 months, have actually been missing for almost 24 hours from their house in west Watford

The mother and son were thought to be taking a train to Northampton and were last seen in the house the other day at 4.30 pm

Madelina has a slim construct with long red hair and was last seen using a white Tee shirts and dark-coloured pants with a flower pattern on them.

Darius, 20 months, was using a white Tee shirts and blue pants.

Hertfordshire Police stated: ‘Officers are growing progressively worried for Madelina and Darius’ well-being.

‘If you think you are with Madelina and Darius now or have actually seen them in the last couple of minutes, please call 999 instantly estimating ISR 931 of 24 July.

‘If you have actually seen Madelina and Darius considering that they were reported missing or know about where they have actually been, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101.’